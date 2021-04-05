OSU women's golf: Slama leads after one round; Beavers third

NAPA, California — Ellie Slama fired a 5-under 67 to lead the Oregon State women's golf team in the opening round of the Silverado Showdown on Monday.

The Beavers are tied for third place after carding a 3-over 291 at the par-72, 6,192-yard Silverado Country Club.

The 13-team field includes seven teams in the latest golfstat.com rankings and eight Pac-12 programs. Only UCLA (even-par 288) and Washington (2-over 290) are ahead of Oregon State. USC shot a 3-over 291 and is tied for third with the Beavers.

The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

Slama was 1 over through six holes before reeling off six birdies and six pars to finish with a 67 and a tie for first place. Her 5-under round is one stroke off the school record of 6 under that has been shot five times — three times by Nicole Schroeder, twice by Slama and once by Olivia Benzin.

A senior from Salem, Slama now has 39 sub-par scores in her spectacular four-year Oregon State career, including 12 rounds in the 60’s. She has won two individual events, the Ron Moore Invitational as a freshman and the Trinity Forest Invitational as a sophomore.