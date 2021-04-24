 Skip to main content
OSU women's golf: Slama leads Beavers at Pac-12 meet
OSU GOLF

OSU women's golf: Slama leads Beavers at Pac-12 meet

STANFORD, California — Ellie Slama carded a 4-over 75 to lead the Oregon State women's golf team in the second round of the Pac-12 Championship on Saturday.

The Beavers, ranked 29th in the nation by golfstat.com, moved up a spot and into ninth place after shooting 19-over 303 at the par-71, 6,269-yard Stanford Golf Course to give them a 40-over 608 with 18 holes to play.

The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday with Oregon State looking to make a charge up the leaderboard. Live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

Slama fired a 4-over 75 for the second straight day and is top Beaver on the individual leaderboard, a tie for 26th place, with an 8-over 150. She had three birdies on Saturday after opening the tourney with four.

Issy Taylor is one stroke behind Slama, and in 29th place, with a 9-over 75-76—151. This is Taylor’s first appearance in the Pac-12 Championship after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Amanda Minni, Mari Nishiura and Nicole Schroeder all improved their scores in the second round. Minni is tied for 32nd place with an 11-over 77-76—153, Nishiura is tied for 38th with a 13-over 78-77—155 and Schroeder is tied for 45th with a 15-over 81-76—157.

No. 10 USC (2-over 570) has a four-stroke advantage over No. 7 Arizona State (6-over 574) and five-stroke edge over No. 26 Stanford (7-over 575).

