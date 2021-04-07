OSU women's golf: Slama wins title, Beavers take third

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The all-Pac-12 golfer now has 12 top-10 finishes in her Oregon State career, the third most in program history. Kathleen Takaishi (1995-99) is first with 16 and Danielle Mitchell (1990-94) is second with 13.

“Ellie was incredible this week,” Shockley said. “She has worked very hard and continues to prove she is one of the best in the country. This was a very good field and doing what she did is not easy. Leading the tournament from Day 1 and finishing it off is remarkable.

“She played with two of the best in the country today and she stuck to her game, trusted herself and got it done. A wire-to-wire finish. She deserves this win and I couldn’t be more proud of what she has accomplished.”

Amanda Minni recorded her fifth career top-20 finish, and second this season, a tie for 13th place with a 4-over 71-73-76—220. Her best career finish is a tie for third place at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational as a sophomore where she shot a career-low three-round score of even-par 216.

Issy Taylor finished in a tie for 41st place with a 13-over 77-74-78—229, Nicole Schroeder shot an 18-over 76-76-82—234 to finish in a tie for 56th and Mari Nishiura had her best score in the final round to finish in a tie for 63rd with a 23-over 81-82-76—239.

The Beavers have improved their placing at every tournament during the 2021 season heading into the Pac-12 Championship, which is scheduled for April 23-25 in Stanford, California.

