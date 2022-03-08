 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU women's golf: Stokmans places 8th at Juli Inkster Invitational

Oregon State redshirt freshman Danique Stokmans finished in a career-best tie for eighth place on Tuesday at the Juli Inkster at Meadow Club Invitational.

Stokmans shot a 2-under 72-70-72—214. The Beavers concluded the two-day, 54-hole tournament with a 22-over 294-297-295—886 at the par-72, 6,157-yard Meadow Club and finished seventh in the 13-team field.

Oregon State's Issy Taylor posted a 6-over 73-70-79—222 to finish in a tie for 25th place.

Ellie Slama and Chayse Gomez equaled Stokmans with an even-par 72 in the final round that helped them move up the leaderboard.

Slama jumped 11 spots and into a tie for 33rd place with an 8-over 72-80-72—224, while Gomez climbed 16 spots and into a tie for 42nd place with a 12-over 77-79-72—228.

Madde Sund finished the tourney with a 22-over 79-78-81—238 to finish in a tie for 67th place.

San Jose State (10-under 854) held off No. 1 Stanford (9-under 855) to win the team title by a stroke. Camille Boyd of Washington claimed medalist honors with a 14-under 202.

The Beavers will compete at the PING/ASU Invitational, which will be held March 25-27 in Phoenix, Arizona.

