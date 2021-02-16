OSU women's golf: Taylor leads Beavers in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Issy Taylor fired a 2-over 74 to lead the Oregon State women's golf team in the second round of the Sun Devil Winter Classic on Tuesday.

The Beavers sit in 10th place with 18 holes to play with a 31-over 302-305—607 at the par-72, 6,482-yard Talking Stick Resort Piipaash Course .

The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 7:45 a.m. MT on Wednesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

Taylor dropped in a birdie on the par-5, 471-yard fifth hole in the second round that helped her finish with a 74 and move into a team-best tie for 27th place with a 6-over 76-74—150.

Chayse Gomez is a stroke back, and tied for 31st place, with a 7-over 75-76—151, and Amanda Minni is tied for 36th with an 8-over 75-77—152.

Ellie Slama is 10 over with scores of 76-78 and Nicole Schroeder is 12 over after shooting 78-78.

