OSU gymnastics: A rough start to the season for the Beavers

It wasn’t the start to the season that the Oregon State gymnastics team was hoping for on Friday afternoon.

The No. 13 Beavers had an unusual amount of mistakes throughout the meet and had a particularly difficult time on bars in a 194.300-191.850 loss to Boise State in Gill Coliseum.

No fans in the stands because of COVID didn’t help the Beavers’ cause. They are used to getting a boost from the home crowd, but this is a new era for sports teams almost anywhere.

“You try to prepare them as much as you can that the fans aren’t going to be there. The fans definitely make a difference. Obviously, that didn’t really contribute to some of the issues we had,” OSU coach Tanya Chaplin said.

“It is definitely different, because the routines, especially on floor ... you really are able to play to the fans and the fans really get you motivated to push even harder. Sometimes that can make a big, big difference and feeling more like what they feel like in the gym rather than when they’re competing.