OSU gymnastics: Bars, vault coming together for Beavers

The Oregon State gymnastics team has steadily moved forward after a rough start to the season.
Last week the Beavers went to Utah and were on the brink of a big score after hitting their first 19 routines before a couple falls on beam forced them to settle for a 196.275.
While the end result was lower than the Beavers’ scores in the previous three meets, there is reason for optimism.
The Beavers had season high scores on bars and vault. Continued improvement on those events will be key for the team as it moves forward.
It shows the potential for even higher scores than OSU’s best of 196.825 against Stanford on Feb. 2.
OSU acting coach Michael Chaplin said a 49.100 to 49.200 is now the goal for bars and vault.
“When we hit those marks it certainly keeps us competitive with anybody,” Chaplin said. “If we can manage a 49.200 and do well on bars and then we can be competitive with top 10 teams.”
The difference on bars comes down in large part to the performance of anchor Sabrina Gill, who has had some difficulties in getting through her routine this season. She started with a 9.800 in the first meet, but scored 9.600, 2.00, 9.750, 9.100 and 9.025 until coming through with a 9.900 at Utah.
“She realized she can do this because she does it in practice,” Chaplin said. “It was just a matter of her settling down.”
The rest of the lineup has been fairly consistent and has the potential for big scores. Kayla Bird has three 9.800s and one 9.775 in the last four meets. Isis Lowery has had a miscue or two but has a 9.875, 9.850 and a 9.800 in three of the past four meets.
Alyssa Minyard has one 9.875, three 9.850s and a 9.825 in the past five meets, and Hallie Briscoe has three 9.825s, two 9.850s and a 9.800. Her lowest score, a 9.650, came in the first meet of the season.
If Gill takes advantage of her momentum and the rest of the lineup stays steady, the Beavers should build on the performance at Utah and start landing consistently strong scores on the event.
“We knew that we were capable of more than we were showing,” Chaplin said. “It was a matter of mentally going over things and being more confident. We had more sticks and overall just more solid routines, which is good.”
You have free articles remaining.
Vault has been a tough event for the Beavers. The coaches have switched gymnasts in and out of the lineup and moved their starting spots in an effort to find the right fits and improve consistency.
“We’ve tinkered with the lineup a little bit,” Chaplin said.
Bird, Kristina Peterson, Kaitlyn Yanish and Lacy and Madi Dagen have been mainstays. Lexie Gonzales and Niya Mack have also competed.
Madi Dagen has a high of 9.900, a 9.825 and three 9.800s. Yanish has two 9.850s and two 9.800s.
Lacy Dagen had a 9.875 against Utah, preceded by three straight 9.850s. She also had a 9.825 and a 9.800.
Chaplin said the Dagens have been training the Yurchenko layout one and a half vault, which has a 10.00 start value, but will only allow them to go for it during competition if they have a good week of practice and look solid while warming up for the event.
“It’s a little bit of a risk,” he said. “They’re difficult vaults and we don’t want to take a risk on that.”
Gill joined the vault lineup for the LSU and Arizona meet and came through with a 9.800 and then had a 9.825 at Utah. She could become a stabilizing factor in this event as well.
“That was a great place for Gill to come back and help us,” Chaplin said, adding that Gill competes a Yurchenko layout full with a 9.950 start value.
“It’s pretty consistent and she usually scores pretty well on that,” he said. “The way she performs it I can see her doing a 9.800 which is a big help for us.”
The Beavers head to Berkeley to take on No. 10 California on Saturday.
“They’re really good so it’s going to be a really good competition,” Chaplin said. “We’re going down there to be consistent, and if we get a high 196 again or a 197, I’ll be thrilled.”
BEAVERS ADD ACTING ASSISTANT COACH: Former OSU gymnast Mandi Rodriguez has stepped into the role as acting assistant coach for the Beavers to fill out the staff while Tanya Chaplin is on a leave of absence.
Rodriguez was a seven-time all-American for the Beavers and 2009 Pac-10 gymnast of the year. She has served as a volunteer coach and undergraduate coach for the program and was an academic counselor for OSU gymnastics, volleyball and football programs from 2015-19.