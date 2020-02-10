OSU gymnastics: Beavers add Grace Johnson

Grace Johnson has joined the Oregon State gymnastics program, acting head coach Michael Chaplin announced on Monday.

Johnson becomes the seventh commitment in the 2020-21 recruiting class, joining Jade Carey (Phoenix, Ariz. / Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics), Sydney Gonzales (Newport Beach, Calif. / Wildfire Gymnastics), Kaitlyn Hoiland (Kent, Wash. / Hart’s Gymnastics Center), Julia Melcert (Puyallup, Wash. / Metropolitan Gymnastics), Anna Yeates (Roseville, Calif. / Byers Gymnastics Center - Roseville) and Ariana Young (San Mateo, Calif. / San Mateo Gymnastics).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson, the daughter of Eric and Janina Johnson, is a four-time Junior Olympic national championships qualifier. She earned a fifth-place finish on the balance beam at J.O. national championships in 2018 and won the Region 2 Championship titles on the vault, beam, floor and in the all-around. In 2019, she finished second on the vault and fourth on bars and floor at the state championship meet before an injury held her out the remainder of the season.

“We look forward to Grace joining our program next season,” Chaplin said. “She is a talented gymnast that will help improve our depth on several events. She is hard working, resilient and has a strong passion for gymnastics. These qualities will help her achieve her academic and athletic goals at Oregon State.”

Johnson trains at Emerald City Gymnastics under coaches Brian Muenz and Baely Rowe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0