Oregon State tied for first in its NCAA gymnastics regional semifinal Friday at University of Denver, a result good enough to advance to Sunday’s final.

The Beavers, needing to be among the top two teams in their four-team semifinal to move on, tied LSU with a team score of 197.375. Georgia was third (197.000) and Nebraska fourth (195.525).

OSU’s Jade Carey was second in the all-around at 39.650. LSU’s Haleigh Bryant was first at 39.700. Carey won the floor exercise (9.975), tied Bryant for first on balance beam (9.950), tied for second on uneven bars (9.900) and tied for 12th on vault (9.825).

Teammate Madi Dagen won the vault at 9.900. OSU’s Sydney Gonzales tied for second on vault (9.875) and tied for third on beam (9.925). Carey was Oregon State’s only all-around competitor.

The Beavers will be in another four-team competition in Denver at 4 p.m. (PT) Sunday, with the top two teams there advancing to the NCAA championships April 13-15 in Fort Worth, Texas.