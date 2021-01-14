OSU gymnastics: Beavers back on the floor

After a season cut short followed by months of uncertainty, the Oregon State gymnastics team will be back on the competition floor Friday.
OSU will take on Boise State at 4 p.m. in Gill Coliseum.
Even though there have been limitations, the Beavers have been able to get in enough workouts and practices needed during the offseason to get the competitions underway.
Junior Madi Dagen said the goal for the season is to make the most of everything the gymnasts are able to under the circumstances.
“I think the actuality of the season happening kind of shocked us just because everything has been so up in the air,” Dagen said. “We wanted it to happen, obviously, but the fact that it actually did was exciting and nerve-wracking because we haven’t had as much training as we usually have by now. But I think we’re all handing it really well.”
The gymnasts had to adjust to training during a pandemic.
“We still train with our masks on, you pull it down when you go for your skill or your routines, but they’re on at all other times,” Dagen said. “And for a little bit we were training in two separate groups. We’ve been together for a while now, which is good. It just feels good to be able to be all together because a lot of other teams don’t even get that, so I think we’re just very grateful to be where we’re at and I think we’re excited and ready for season and just ready to get it going.”
It was a big change for coach Tanya Chaplin, who is used to taking the Beavers on a trip to bond outside of the gym.
They used Zoom meetings as much as possible and practiced in pods.
“I think finding ways to build team unity and doing team-building type of activities because you want to keep your space and make sure you’re social distancing,” Chaplin said. “So finding creative ways to bring the team together and focusing on that makes a big difference for them.”
The schedule is set for the Beavers, but with the COVID-19 pandemic still wreaking havoc with sports throughout the country, it’s difficult to make concrete plans.
After the Boise State meet, the Beavers will follow up with a nonconference meet against Washington at Gill on Saturday, Jan. 23. The two meets and the Pac-12 championships are all that have been made official by the conference at this point.
Despite losing several key seniors such as Isis Lowery, Sabrina Gill, Halli Briscoe and Maela Lazaro, there is a strong group of experienced returners in place for OSU this season, led by Madi Dagen and seniors Kaitlyn Yanish and Lacy Dagen.
“I think our seniors and juniors and even our sophomores because they gained a lot of experience and they competed quite a bit in the beginning of last season, so their experience is going to be crucial to help this team along this year,” Chaplin said. “It’s going to be a very different season because you just hope that everyone stays safe and healthy and know that there may be a change of plans, so having such a big senior class is really helpful with the younger freshmen, to help them and talk to them about what it’s usually like and prepare for a season, so that’s been helpful."
Lacy Dagen is out for the time being but will be competing on vault and possibly beam. She got progressively better on vault last season, starting with a mixed bag of 9.800, 9.825 and 9.725 before hitting her stride with three straight 9.850s before finishing with three straight 9.875s. But her biggest scores came on beam, where she scored two 9.850s and two 9.875s, had a 9.900 and a career-best 9.975.
Madi Dagen had many big moments on beam, floor and vault. On beam, Dagen had four 9.900s along with a 9.875. She had a slow start on floor but came through at the end of the season with a 9.875 and two 9.900s. Two bad landings kept her season-long performance on vault down a little, but she did have a 9.900 and a career-high of 9.925.
She spent the offseason preparing as an all-arounder.
“I’ve stepped up on bars a little bit, really trying to peek into that lineup and help where I can,” Madi Dagen said. “And the other events, I’ve just focused on being more confident and just feeling as comfortable as I can on those events because I know that I can do it, it’s just a matter of achieving that.”
Yanish was one of the most consistent competitors on floor in the conference, with two low scores of 9.875. She had four 9.900s, three 9.925s and a 9.950 and was named all-Pac-12 honorable mention on the event. Yanish also vaulted for OSU last season.
Sophomores Kayla Bird and Jenna Domingo, junior Kristina Peterson and seniors Savanna Force, Lena Greene, Colette Yamaoka and Niya Mack all return with experience.
Bird came on strong on floor late in the season with scores of 9.850, 9.800, 9.850 and 9.875. Force competed on floor the entire season and had two 9.850s and two 9.900s. Peterson also was strong on floor with two 9.825s, a 9.850 and a career-high 9.900. Domingo found a home on beam after struggles in the first two meets and wound up hitting three 9.875s along with three 9.825s on the event. Yamaoka led off the bars team and Mack competed in several meets.
Greene was expected to be an impact athlete for the Beavers in 2020 but did not compete due to an injury.
Jade Carey is on the current roster but will not compete as she continues to prepare for the Olympics.
There will be several new faces on the floor Friday for the Beavers.
Sophomore Jane Poniewaz, who missed last season with an injury, is good to go and will be competing on vault and bars and is a backup on beam. Of the freshmen, Sydney Gonzales will compete on two events and alternate on floor. Ariana Young will be on beam and possibly floor and bars and Kaityln Hoiland will be on bars.