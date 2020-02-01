OSU gymnastics: Beavers call Arizona meet a starting point

The first three meets this season were not up to the standards of the Oregon State gymnastics team.
The Beavers knew they were better than the scores they were putting up. They started with a 194.450 in the Critique Classic, then scored a 195.325 at home before a 194.875 at Sacramento State, losing to Arizona in the process.
For a team that had finished sixth in the NCAA Championships last season, the performances fell short.
Senior Hallie Briscoe said the Beavers were upset by the situation as a whole.
The Beavers had been hit hard by a couple of season-ending injuries and at the time were still uncertain about what was going on with coach Tanya Chaplin’s health.
“I think a lot of that was just some stuff with all of us as individuals and we were kind of putting a lot of expectations on ourselves that didn’t need to be there and that was stressing a lot of people out,” Briscoe said. “So we’ve really lifted those expectations and just tried to do this more for the love and the gratitude of the sport and for the coaches and everyone who supports us. So that’s helped us a lot to be able to do it for someone else and not just put a lot of pressure on ourselves.”
The Beavers snapped back last weekend at Arizona, taking a 196.400-196.150 win in Tucson.
They are looking to build on the score when they take on Stanford at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gill Coliseum.
“I think we definitely took a step back the week before in training and focused more on the mental side instead of just the physical side,” Briscoe said. “We knew that we have the physical capabilities but we really needed to be able to put our minds in a spot where we can go out and just really go through our mental choreography and be able to take it up and do what we do every day instead of just getting in our own heads about what we needed to do, so we took that pressure off of ourselves and got a lot stronger mentally and then we were able to go out and do what we have expected ourselves to do all season.”
Kaitlyn Yanish won floor with a 9.925 and Isis Lowery had a 9.900. Lowery and Lacy Dagen scored 9.850s on beam, Alyssa Minyard had a 9.875 and Lowery a 9.850 on bars and Lacy Dagen a 9.850 on vault.
The gymnasts are calling the meet their starting point.
“The week before University of Arizona was great in here, the energy was high, everybody was doing really well and I think we carried that into the meet,” OSU sophomore Madi Dagen, who added 9.835s on vault and beam, said.
“We started off really well on bars and kept growing from there and it went really well throughout the whole thing, so we know how that went and we know what we did, so we know what we need to do from now on.”