OSU gymnastics: Beavers call Arizona meet a starting point

“I think we definitely took a step back the week before in training and focused more on the mental side instead of just the physical side,” Briscoe said. “We knew that we have the physical capabilities but we really needed to be able to put our minds in a spot where we can go out and just really go through our mental choreography and be able to take it up and do what we do every day instead of just getting in our own heads about what we needed to do, so we took that pressure off of ourselves and got a lot stronger mentally and then we were able to go out and do what we have expected ourselves to do all season.”