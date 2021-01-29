OSU gymnastics: Beavers fall to Sun Devils

The Oregon State gymnastics team could not overcome a slow start on bars and fell 196.225-195.850 at Arizona State on Friday night.
The Beavers had the top score on two events — vault and floor — with the team beam score being decided by 0.025 of a point. For the first time this season, OSU saw three team scores above 49 points with the beam team earning a 49.025.
The Beavers began the day with a 48.500 on bars. Niya Mack had the best Oregon State score with a 9.750 personal record. Both Jane Poniewaz and Kayla Bird followed with 9.725 scores.
Poniewaz opened vault with a strong 9.775 and Kristina Peterson followed with a 9.775. Madi Dagen closed out the event with a 9.950 and the individual title.
Behind by less than half a point at the halfway mark, OSU headed to the floor.
Mack stuck her double pike at the end of her final run to lead off floor with a 9.750 for the Beavers.
Savanna Force had a strong start to her routine, sticking a double pick and ending with good air time on a double tuck for a 9.825.
Sydney Gonzales also started with a good double pike but struggled with her skills after that and settled for an 8.850.
Bird and Kristina Peterson both put together a strong routines and came through on their tumbling runs for 9.875 and 9.825 respectively.
Kaitlyn Yanish had her usual big routine for a 9.900 and the Beavers finished with a 49.175 on the event to bring them within striking distance of the Sun Devils.
The Beavers finished the meet on beam. Lexie Gonzales led off with a 9.725.
Poniewaz added a 9.825 but Bird had a couple bobbles and wound up with a 9.675. Ariana Young also struggled but stuck her dismount. She scored a 9.625.
Sydney Gonzales came through a smooth routine and stuck her landing for a 9.900 and anchor Dagen also scored a 9.900, which tied them for the event title but wasn’t enough to push the Beavers past the Sun Devils.
OSU coach Tanya Chaplin said she is happy with the progress the team is making each week.
"Every week has brought a new challenge that they have had to overcome,” Chaplin said. “Their determination and grit continues to shine through at each meet."
The Beavers head to Seattle for a Pac-12 meet against Washington on Feb. 8.