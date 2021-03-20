OSU gymnastics: Beavers finish fifth at Pac-12 Championships

The Oregon State gymnastics team scored a 195.625 in the first session of the Pac-12 Championships at University of Utah.

The score was good enough for first in the first session but the Beavers fell to fifth after the second session.

Utah won the title with a 197.725. Utah's Maile O'Keefe won all-around honors.

OSU coach Tanya Chaplin chose to start the team on bars, which has been the Beavers' weakest event this season.

The Beavers had to settle for a 48.075 on the event, not quite the start they were looking for, but the strategy wound up working anyway.

The Beavers scored a 49.250 on vault as Sydney Gonzales, Lacy Dagen and Madi Dagen all scored 9.875s and Kaitlyn Yanish added a 9.850.

Kayla Bird and Kristina Peterson both had 9.900s on floor but the Beavers were unable to keep the momentum going with a couple miscues, although Yanish anchored with a 9.825 and the team scored a 49.200.

Beam was solid with the Beavers building throughout the lineup to get a 49.100.

Ariana Young had a 9.800, Jenna Domingo a 9.850 and Sydney Gonzales a 9.825 before Madi Dagen finished with a 9.900.

The Beavers had to settle for a 48.075 on bars

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0