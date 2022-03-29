OSU gymnastics: Beavers focus on the details

Oregon State gymnasts and coaches are hoping to see a lot of orange and black in the stands this week at the Seattle Regional.

Junior Jenna Domingo said when the team was sent to the Athens Regional in Georgia last year, only the team members who were competing made the trip, along with the coaching staff.

“We were just depending on ourselves and our team energy to hype us up,” Domingo said.

Because the team can drive to Seattle, the entire squad is making this trip.

“I’m just really excited to be very close to home,” Domingo said. “Our team’s coming up and a lot of Beaver Nation fans are coming, as well, so that’s going to be exciting, having more of a home feel.”

Oregon State, ranked 13th in the nation, will compete in the Thursday evening session against No. 4 Utah, No. 19 Illinois and the winner of Wednesday’s night’s dual between No. 29 Stanford and No. 34 San Jose State. The regional meet is being held at Alaska Airlines Arena on the University of Washington campus.

The Thursday afternoon session will include No. 5 Alabama, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 21 BYU and No. 25 Washington.

The top two teams from each of the Thursday sessions will advance to the regional final on Saturday night. The top two teams from the final will qualify for the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Individual gymnasts can also qualify for the national championships. Oregon State star freshman Jade Carey enters the regional ranked No. 1 in the country in the all-around and teammate Madi Dagen is tied for 18th.

Utah won the Pac-12 title with a score of 198.000 and Oregon State was third with a team score of 197.250. Alabama scored a 197.825 to place second at the SEC championships behind No. 2 Florida (198.200). Michigan State was second at the Big Ten championships, scoring 197.050. No. 3 Michigan won the Big Ten title with a score of 198.200.

Oregon State coach Tanya Chaplin said those rankings were built over the course of the entire season, but teams change over time and the postseason is a fresh start.

“It’s all new life at this point, you just focus in on your routines and do the best you can possibly do, then it’s in the judges’ hands, it’s out of ours,” Chaplin said.

Since the Pac-12 meet the team has worked on getting healthy and making final preparations for the regional.

“A lot of recovery from the season, detail work, fixing the small things and polishing the routines. Working on all those little details that can help us have an edge at the regional championship,” Chaplin said.

Oregon State senior Kaitlyn Yanish was not able to compete at the conference championships due to injury. She has been making progress in her recovery and is expected to compete at the regional.

Domingo is a beam specialist and scored a 9.850 at the Pac-12 championships. She said she doesn't feel extra pressure because she gets only one opportunity to perform each meet. That is a challenge she has already faced and conquered.

“Freshman year, I came in just not even expecting to be part of the lineup and then I got the chance. I didn’t feel like there was much pressure on me because I was like, if anything happened I’m just a freshman. Last year, I felt a lot of pressure coming in as a sophomore and having a place consistently in the lineup already,” Domingo said. “This year, I’ve learned to let go of that pressure and really step into myself. Feeling more confident and just take advantage and be grateful for the role that I’ve been given on this team.”

