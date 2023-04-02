Jade Carey tied for third in all-around and Oregon State was fourth of four teams Sunday in the NCAA gymnastics regional final in Denver.

The Beavers, who finished with a total score of 197.650, were second on vault (49.400), third on balance beam (49.400), tied for third on floor exercise (49.350) and fourth on uneven parallel bars.

Carey tied for first on beam (9.975), tied for second on vault (9.900) and bars (9.950) and tied for fourth on floor (9.900) to finish at 39.725. Denver’s Lynnzee Brown won the all-around at 39.800.

OSU’s Madi Dagen and Sydney Gonzalez tied Carey and five others for second on vault. Teammate Savannah Miller tied Carey and four others for fourth on floor.

Denver won the meet at 197.875. LSU and Michigan tied for second (197.750). LSU won the tiebreaker over Michigan and will join Denver at the NCAA championships, April 13-15 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Individual NCAA qualifiers will be announced later.