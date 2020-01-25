OSU gymnastics: Beavers go 24 for 24 and top No 22 Arizona

OSU gymnastics: Beavers go 24 for 24 and top No 22 Arizona

  
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Oregon State gymnastics team knocked off No. 22 Arizona Saturday afternoon, 196.400-196.150, in both teams' Pac-12 opener. The event marked the Beavers' first 24-for-24 meet of the season and they posted their highest score of the season.

Kaitlyn Yanish won the event title on the floor exercise and Isis Lowery and Lacy Dagen tied for top honors on the balance beam while the Beavers posted season-highs on three events against the Wildcats.

"Today's meet was a big improvement," associate head coach Michael Chaplin said. "We were the most consistent we've been all year and we displayed some of the potential we've been trying to unlock. But we still have more to show. There is still work to do on solid landings but I feel like we are headed in the right direction."

Beginning the meet on the uneven bars, the Beavers reached the 49-point mark for the first time in 2020. Alyssa Minyard led the squad with a 9.875 and Isis Lowery scored 9.850 helping the Beavers to a team-score of 49.075.

Trailing by .025, the Beavers moved to the vault where for the second time in the meet they posted a season-high as a team. Lacy Dagen's vault tallied a 9.850, Madi Dagen added a 9.825 and Kaitlyn Yanish went for a 9.80 as OSU scored 48.975 on the event.

Still trailing 98.150-98.050 at the halfway point, Oregon State caught fire on the floor exercise with Kristina Peterson and Kayla Bird each posting career-bests of 9.80 and 9.775, respectively. Savanna Force scored 9.80 and Madi Dagen added a 9.825 to set up end of the Beavers' powerful floor lineup. Lowery notched a 9.90 and Yanish completed the floor scoring with a 9.925 to win the event title.

The Beavers held the lead for the first time heading into the final rotation at 146.300-145.925. Jenna Domingo posted a career-best 9.825, which Madi Dagen matched and Lowery and Lacy Dagen each chalked up scores of 9.85 to lead the team to a 49.100 on the beam.

Oregon State returns to Gill Coliseum next week to host Stanford on Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. The Beavers remain at home the following weekend to host Arizona State and LSU in a tri-meet on Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m.

Oregon State 196.400, (22), Arizona 196.150

All-Around: 1. Maddi Leydin (ARIZ) 38.775.

Vault (48.975): 1. Maddi Leydin (ARIZ) 9.900; T2. Lacy Dagen (OSU), Jenny Leung (ARIZ) 9.850. Other OSU Scores: Madi Dagen 9.825, Kaitlyn Yanish 9.800, Kayla Bird 9.750, Kristina Peterson 9.750, Niya Mack 9.750 (Exhibition – Lexie Gonzales 9.725).

Uneven Bars (49.075): 1. Christina Berg (ARIZ) 9.900; 2. Alyssa Minyard (OSU) 9.875; 3. Isis Lowery (OSU) 9850. Other OSU Scores: Halli Briscoe 9.800, Kayla Bird 9.800, Sabrina Gill 9.750, Colette Yamaoka 9.725 (Exhibition – Jenna Domingo 9.725).

Balance Beam (49.100): T1. Isis Lowery (OSU), Lacy Dagen (OSU), Malia Hargrove (ARIZ) 9.850. Other OSU Scores: Madi Dagen 9.825, Jenna Domingo 9.825, Maela Lazaro 9.750, Destinee Davis 9.475 (Exhibition – Lexie Gonzales 9.250).

Floor Exercise (49.250): 1. Kaitlyn Yanish (OSU) 9.925; 2. Isis Lowery (OSU) 9.900; T3. Malia Hargrove (ARIZ), Maddi Leydin (ARIZ) 9.875. Other OSU Scores: Madi Dagen 9.825, Savanna Force 9.800, Kristina Peterson 9.800, Kayla Bird 9.775 (Exhibition – Niya Mack 8.975).

OSU gymnastics: Beavers take step forward in second meet
Gymnastics



  

The Oregon State gymnastics team took a step forward on Saturday, but there’s plenty of room for the Beavers to get better.

OSU finished with a 195.325 to win a three-team meet against Seattle Pacific (189.525) and Centenary 182.625.

The Beavers improved from last week’s score of 194.450 at the Critique Classic in Kissimmee, Florida, but continued to deal with a few rough patches.

“I feel like this was a whole new vibe,” Kaitlyn Yanish said. “Last weekend, it was a good start for us, it was a little weird here and there but I feel just being back in Gill it brings back the magic and all the spice and I feel like we feel so comfortable and at home here. It was just completely different from last weekend.”

The Beavers got strong performances from a few of their experienced gymnasts, but coach Tanya Chaplin said some of the younger athletes are still finding their way.

“We have a lot of newbies competing and they’re trying so hard that they’re creating mistakes,” Chaplin said. “So they’re trying to stick those landings and then that actually creates them to tighten up and take a step forward instead of just relax into the landing. So the heart is in the right place. They’re pushing as hard as they can and that’s good to see. Now with each week that confidence will continue to grow.

“So it’s kind of finding out who are those first couple of people in each lineup. We have a few that we’re playing with in different spots to try and figure who is it that’s going to be those go-to people at the end of season, so you’ll probably see some shuffling on a few events here and there still.”

The Beavers had a solid start on vault. Madi Dagen scored a 9.800, Lacy Dagen a 9.825 and Yanish wound up with a 9.850 to win the event. The Beavers finished with a 48.850 on the event.

Bars became a significant struggle. The Beavers had a fall and were forced to count a 9.375 by Isis Lowery and a 9.600 by Sabrina Gill, who suffered an injury during her routine and was forced out of the beam rotation.

Colette Yamaoka had a 9.725, Alyssa Minyard scored a 9.775 and Halli Briscoe came through with a 9.850 for first and the Beavers finished with a 48.325.

“We obviously started off a little slower than we would have liked but we came back and after bars we kind of reset and we were like, let’s not live in the past, let’s just focus on what we have next,” Lowery said. “I think we did a great job of flipping it and just going into beam and floor and being aggressive and just attacking our routines.”

The Beavers were able to overcome Gill’s absence on beam as Madi Dagen scored a 9.825 and Lowery hit a 9.875 before Maela Lazaro anchored with a 9.850.

“There were a few wobbles here and there but overall they fought and the majority of the beam routine was really solid,” Chaplin said

A strong finish to the meet came on floor. Kristina Peterson had a 9.750, Savanna Force came through with a 9.850 and Lowery and Yanish capped off the scoring with 9.925s.

“Isis has been really, really consistent and it just was off (on bars),” Chaplin said. “But she came back on the next two events and did a phenomenal job with a 9.875 and a 9.925.”

Lowery said the Beavers don’t get caught up in worrying about scores during a meet.

“I think we do a really good job of not letting the scores affect us,” she said. “We can’t control that. We’re not doing a routine and then sitting up on the table and judging ourselves. So we just try to focus on what we can control and that’s our gymnastics. Regardless of what the scores come up as, we can’t change that. We’ve just got to go out there and do our best not to give them anything to take.”

