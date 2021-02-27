OSU gymnastics: Beavers hit a season high in loss at UCLA

LOS ANGELES — The Oregon State women’s gymnastics team landed a season-best 196.500 in a closs against No. 13 UCLA.

The Bruins won the meet with a 197.025.

“It was great to score a season high and see the continued improvement in our athletes while on the road,” said head coach Tanya Chaplin. “We are looking forward to coming back to compete in our last home competition and celebrate our senior class.”

The Beavers claimed the team victory on vault and beam while losing the floor by just 0.125. OSU combined for a 49.325 on vault, beating the Bruins by a tenth of a point and a 49.150 on beam.

In addition to claiming the team wins on vault and beam, Madi Dagen, topping Oregon State’s scores on all four events and the all-around, won her sixth individual title on beam in 2021.

OSU opened with their best team score on bars this season, a 48.825. Madi Dagen came up with personal record of 9.825. Kaitlyn Hoiland followed with just as much energy before Ariana Young matched her career-best. Kristina Peterson closed with her first-ever routine to break the 9.7 barrier.