OSU gymnastics: Beavers hit another strong score

The Oregon State gymnastics team finished with another strong score as the season winds down.

The No. 14 Beavers finished with a 196.750 in a home loss to No. 12 Washington on Friday night. The Huskies scored a 197.250.

OSU has been consistent with the high-196 scores, which have been good enough to allow the Beavers to climb the rankings, but they would like to break through the 197 barrier at some point.

“It’s definitely really important to keep our consistency up,” Lacy Dagen said. “I think actually we kind of want to stay more consistent rather than get a super, way out of what we normally do score. It’s better that we’re just kind of consistently building a little bit each week. Definitely we want to be doing better than we are but I’m really proud of how we’ve stepped it up each week and come back just a little bit stronger and built on the events that we need to work on more.”

OSU acting coach Michael Chaplin said the key to making that breakthrough to a bigger overall score is to stick more landings, mostly on vault.