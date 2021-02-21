OSU gymnastics: Beavers improve in loss to California

The Oregon State gymnasts created some vision boards earlier in the week as they prepared for Sunday’s home meet against No. 13 California.

The Beavers were looking for more consistency and the stronger scores that usually come with it.

The athletes broke into groups and chose a theme to present as a way to show what they wanted to get out of the meet.

“Some people chose a magazine cover, some people did a movie showing, our group did an Instagram post,” senior Lacy Dagen said. “And it was just like what tangible things did we want to get out of this meet? We actually laid it out, like scores from each event, our team score and we actually did make it happen.

“This is just what we needed to step it up for the second half of the season.”

The Beavers did not win the meet, but they did meet their goals on Sunday afternoon in a 197.425-196.200 loss to the Golden Bears.

The Beavers’ score was their best of the season. That was due in large part to an improved outcome on bars.