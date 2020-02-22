OSU gymnastics: Beavers land a 196.600 in loss at Cal

The No. 21 Oregon State gymnastics team notched its best road mark of the season but fell 197.125-196.600 at No. 10 California Saturday afternoon.

Madi Dagen tied for the meet’s top score on all three of her events setting a career-high on vault (9.925), a season-best on floor exercise (9.900) and tied her season-high on the balance beam (9.900).

“Overall, this was our strongest road meet of the season,” acting head coach Michael Chaplin said. “We were solid everywhere and went 24-for-24 today. But I know we can still be better, we haven’t peaked yet.”

Beginning the meet on the balance beam, the Beavers hit all six routines with Sabrina Gill notching the team’s top score with a 9.850. Isis Lowery added a 9.80 and Colette Yamaoka and Alyssa Minyard each earned 9.775 marks.

With the Golden Bears taking an early 49.475-48.950 advantage, the Beavers responded with a season-best 49.150 on the vault. Madi Dagen set a career-high with a 9.925 and Lacy Dagen tied her personal-best of 9.875. Kaitlyn Yanish added a 9.825 vault.