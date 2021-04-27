OSU gymnastics: Beavers land a new facility

The Oregon State gymnastics team has a new home.

OSU unveiled the new $7.15-million OSU Gymnastics Practice Facility to the program’s student-athletes Monday.

The 20,000-square-foot center, the largest in the Pac-12, is now a part of over $14-million of completed improvements to women’s facilities stemming from the Oregon State Athletics Strategic Plan Barnes initiated in 2018.

The new training home befits a program that reached the NCAA Regionals for the 46th-straight season in 2021 under the leadership of coach Tanya Chaplin.

“We compete against the best of the best, and this facility allows our current and future student-athletes to prepare their minds and bodies the right way,” Chaplin said. “It helps our program continue to move upward.”