OSU gymnastics: Beavers land big score on senior night

This senior night was a little different than others for the Oregon State gymnastics team.
With the pandemic still in effect, there were no fans in the stands to see off the Beavers seniors on Friday after a 197.575-196.425 loss to No. 4 Utah in Gill Coliseum.
Seniors Lacy Dagen, Savanna Force, Lexie Gonzales, Lena Greene, Niya Mack, Colette Yamaoka and Kaitlyn Yanish were honored after the meet.
But in this strange day and age, not all of the seniors will be finished with their OSU gymnastics careers at the end of the season. Due to the pandemic, all have an extra year of eligibility. Yamaoka and Yanish have made the decision to return and others have time to make up their minds.
“They’re just making decisions right now at the end of the season,” coach Tanya Chaplin said. “Those two have talked about coming back. The rest of them are looking like they’re most likely going on to grad school and moving forward with their lives. I know Lacy definitely is just going to finish up her graduate work. She’s been (at OSU) already six years, I think a seventh year might be a bit much.
“We would love to have any of them back but I know that also they’re really looking forward to moving forward with the next step of their lives and for a lot of them that’s graduate work or completing their graduate work.”
Yanish is excited about the chance to return for another season.
“I made the decision completely to come back next year. This year was just a little weird and I just really have a huge passion for the sport and this team and this program especially,” Yanish said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
“I’m just really excited. I’m really thankful for the opportunity to come back for another year and hopefully have a season where my parents can actually come for senior night, so definitely praying for that.”
At this point in the season the Beavers are striving to put up the biggest scores they possibly can.
Against Utah, the Beavers were looking to build off a season-best 196.500 they put up last week at UCLA.
Like the Bruins, the No. 4 Utes provided a perfect opportunity for the Beavers to land some solid scores as long as they hit their routines. OSU took advantage and put up another strong effort.
“I’m definitely seeing the energy growing and just building off of every meet,” Sydney Gonzales said. “I’m just really proud of everybody for going into the gym and just putting in all that hard work and just seeing them shine out on the floor is just really amazing.”
Kayla Bird got the Beavers started on vault with a 9.750 and Kristina Peterson followed with a 9.725. Both had hops on their landings.
Yanish had a strong effort with only a slight hop on the landing on her 9.950 start value vault and was rewarded with a 9.875. Sydney Gonzales stuck her landing for a 9.900.
“Just the emotion of landing that vault and just feeling like you put it all together, it was such an amazing moment,” Gonzales said. “I just turn around and my sister’s right there, high-five, so happy.”
Gonzales was competing alongside her sister Lexie for the final time in Gill.
“So emotional. I definitely tried to keep the emotions down, but I’ve been just so proud of her and seeing her grow up and go through the roller coaster of gymnastics, I’m so happy for her and she just did amazing tonight,” Gonzales said.
Lacy Dagen has been a consistent force on the event and she came through with good height and a solid landing for a 9.850 and Madi Dagen had a hop on her blind landing but scored a 9.800.
On bars, Madi Dagen rolled through her handstands without a glitch and had a small hop on the landing for a 9.700. Hoiland nearly missed a clean stick on the landing for a 9.725. Ariana Young finished with a 9.625 and Mack had a 9.650. Bird came through with a key 9.750 as Peterson anchored with a 9.425.
Peterson has been stellar leading off beam for the Beavers this season and she started OSU off with a 9.850 and sparked two more 9.850s by Lexie Gonzales and Young. Jenna Domingo hit for a 9.900. Sydney Gonzales struggled a bit but avoided a major miscue and scored a 9.650. Madi Dagen has been strong as the Beavers’ anchor on beam and came through with a 9.900.
“Bars was right there, we just weren’t sticking landings like we were at UCLA, so that made a big difference in our score,” Chaplin said. “They fought all the way and I’m seeing improvements from those athletes.
“And then when we went to beam, (Peterson) has been solid for us starting us off with a 9.850 and then just kind of rolling on through the lineup. We see that all that time in the gym. It was nice to see all of them putting everything together.”
Mack led off the floor for OSU with a 9.850. Bird put together good runs and had a 9.850. Peterson had good height on her flips and solid landings for a 9.825.
Force performed her final floor routine in Gill Coliseum and landed a 9.875. Madi Dagen set up Yanish with a 9.925 and Yanish anchored with a 9.950 to give the Beavers a 49.450 on the event.
“Floor has been a solid force for us, so watching the floor team was fun to watch at the end there,” Chaplin said.