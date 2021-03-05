OSU gymnastics: Beavers land big score on senior night

Yanish had a strong effort with only a slight hop on the landing on her 9.950 start value vault and was rewarded with a 9.875. Sydney Gonzales stuck her landing for a 9.900.

“Just the emotion of landing that vault and just feeling like you put it all together, it was such an amazing moment,” Gonzales said. “I just turn around and my sister’s right there, high-five, so happy.”

Gonzales was competing alongside her sister Lexie for the final time in Gill.

“So emotional. I definitely tried to keep the emotions down, but I’ve been just so proud of her and seeing her grow up and go through the roller coaster of gymnastics, I’m so happy for her and she just did amazing tonight,” Gonzales said.

Lacy Dagen has been a consistent force on the event and she came through with good height and a solid landing for a 9.850 and Madi Dagen had a hop on her blind landing but scored a 9.800.

On bars, Madi Dagen rolled through her handstands without a glitch and had a small hop on the landing for a 9.700. Hoiland nearly missed a clean stick on the landing for a 9.725. Ariana Young finished with a 9.625 and Mack had a 9.650. Bird came through with a key 9.750 as Peterson anchored with a 9.425.