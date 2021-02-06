OSU gymnastics: Beavers look to improve

The Oregon State gymnastics season is only a few weeks old and the Beavers have already faced a different moment or two.

Outside of the parameters in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beavers are working to put an unusually low score in the season-opener behind them.

A slew of slips, missteps and falls resulted in a 191.950 in a loss to Boise State. It was the lowest total for the Beavers since the 2006 season.

But showing steady improvement through a season has been a constant for the OSU program and this team is no different.

The Beavers responded with a 194.925 in a home win against Washington and a 195.850 in a narrow loss at Arizona State.

OSU now heads to UW for a Monday meet looking to take another step forward.

The Beavers scored a 49.225 on vault, a 48.500 on beam and a 49.400 on floor against the Huskies and a 49.150 on vault, a 49.025 on beam and a 49.175 on floor at ASU.

Bars has been a major trouble area. The Beavers started the season with a 45.800 on the event after counting a few falls. Then they managed a 47.800 and a 48.500, so there’s been some small steps but a lot of room to improve remains.