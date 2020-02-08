OSU gymnastics: Beavers' no-judgement approach pays off with strong scores

After a slow start to the season, the Oregon State gymnasts have found their stride.

The Beavers credit a no-judgement approach during their practices.

Coach Tanya Chaplin started using the term last season to help the athletes put aside any emotions or distractions and focus on the gymnastics alone.

“When we had assignments it would be a day where nobody was focused on making the routines or anything, it was just your mindset the whole time and trusting yourself and having absolutely no judgement whether it was perfect or it was horrible, there was no emotion and it was completely technical,” junior Savanna Force said. “And I feel like taking that emotion out of the gymnastics really helped all us maybe work through harder days and things like that because when we come into meet settings and maybe something’s a little off, we don’t get frazzled about it.”

On Saturday the No. 22 Beavers put up a 196.700 in a three-team home meet against No. 9 LSU and Arizona State.

The Beavers fell just short of the Tigers’ 196.800 and outdistanced the Sun Devils, who finished with a 195.600.

OSU scored a 196.400 at Arizona two weeks ago and a 196.825 last week in Gill Coliseum, so the no judgement method looks to be working.

