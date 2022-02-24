OSU gymnastics: Beavers prepare for final home meet of the season

Oregon State freshman Lauren Letzsch remembers that before the season began, the coaching staff tried to explain how quickly the collegiate season passes.

“They tell you that the season’s going to go by really fast and you’re like ‘It can’t go by that fast.’ But we’re at the last home meet and it went by really quick,” Letzsch said Thursday at gymnastics practice facility.

It has been only six weeks since the Beavers opened their season with a home meet that served as the grand introduction for Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey. On Friday, Oregon State fans will have their final opportunity to see Carey and her teammates perform at Gill Coliseum this season as the Beavers host Stanford for a dual meet at 7:30 p.m. The meet will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

The Beavers enter the meet after a 198.000 to 197.150 loss to fourth-ranked Utah in Salt Lake City last weekend. While the Beavers didn’t win the dual meet, they posted a quality score that raised their season average.

Oregon State associate head coach Michael Chaplin said it was a positive performance by the team.

“I’d rather have a 197 right now and lose than a 195 and win because it doesn’t help me in the rankings,” Chaplin said. “It’s a weird thing about our sport, win-loss isn’t as important until you get to postseason and then it becomes everything.”

The Beavers’ season average after the Utah meet rose to 196.821, which would put them in 12th place nationally. Officially, the Beavers are not included in the national rankings because they do not have enough away meets to qualify. Oregon State’s first road trip of the season was called off due to COVID concerns, so the Beavers won’t return to the official listings until after next week’s dual meet at Arizona.

Those technical issues can’t erase the fact that the Beavers are a top program driven by a national all-around contender in Carey, an experienced group of upperclassmen that includes Magi Dagen and Kaitlyn Yanish and a large group of freshman that has been highlighted by Phoebe Jakubczyk and Letzsch.

Jakubczyk comes to Oregon State from Porthishead in the United Kingdom. She attended The Academy of Gymnastics in her hometown and that club sends many of its gymnasts to collegiate programs in the United States.

She started thinking about making that journey when she was 12 and by the age of 14 was committed to attending Oregon State. Jakubczyk said that even after that long wait, her freshman year has exceeded her expectations.

“It has absolutely lived up to everything. I feel like I’m living a dream every single day,” Jakubczyk said.

She loves the West Coast and feels that Oregon is similar in some ways to where she grew up. Portishead is also a coastal city, located just west of Bristol.

“It’s very green, there’s a lot of forest. That’s kind of why I chose to come here,” Jakubczyk said.

Her best event is the uneven parallel bars, but she is also contributing on the balance beam. Hard work has helped improve her consistency in that event.

“One lineup I didn’t expect to make was beam. My confidence with beam has really grown and that’s showing in my scores each week,” Jakubczyk said. “We build confidence in the gym every day.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Letzsch also feels that increasing her confidence has been the most important part of her successful freshman season.

“Gaining confidence for myself has been a big part of this season and just really stepping into what I know I can do and what coaches see in me, too,” Letzsch said. “I think preseason played a big part in finding myself and finding where I was, but that first competition, for me, showed me what I can do.”

Letzsch tied her career high on the vault last week at Utah with a 9.825 and scored a 9.875 on the floor routine.

“I really enjoy floor and I feel like that’s where I shine the most right now is just being out there and performing my dance and performing my tumbling. It's something that’s really fun and I enjoy it,” Letzsch said.

Oregon State will recognize its senior class during Friday’s meet. This year’s class includes Kaitlyn Yanish, Colette Yamaoke and Alexa McClung.

“We want to send them off on a good note. So we’re excited about the meet but also sad in some ways, too, to have it come to an end. That happens for me every year, it never gets easier, but at the same time we get a chance to celebrate them,” Chaplin said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.