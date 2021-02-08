OSU gymnastics: Beavers rally past Huskies

SEATTLE — The Oregon State gymnastics team came back in the final two rotations to knock off Washington 195.250-194.050 on Monday afternoon.

The Beavers earned the win on three events — vault, beam, and floor. For the second time this season, the beam lineup scored over 49 points, beating their previous season-best with a 49.200 score.

Not only did the team win three events, but Oregon State also saw three individual titles. Lacy Dagen returned from an injury to win the vault in her first competition this season. Kaitlyn Yanish (floor) and Madi Dagen (beam) combined for their fourth individual title in their respective events.

The Beavers opened the meet on the bars and Madi Dagen started the competition off right with a 9.750, a personal record for the junior. Jane Poniewaz injured her knee on her dismount but still completed the routine for a 9.725. Kayla Bird followed for the team-best with a 9.775.

Behind by three-quarters of a point, Oregon State headed to the vault. With Poniewaz out from her injury, Bird led the vault lineup with a 9.750. The highlight of the second rotation came from Lacy Dagen as she earned a 9.850 to earn the event title.