OSU gymnastics: Beavers score season best in win

The Oregon State gymnastics team came together for a season-best 196.550 at Stanford on Sunday afternoon.

The Beavers won all four events while matching their season-best on vault.

OSU started the meet on bars with a couple of new faces in the lineup. Madi Dagen opened with a 9.600 before Kayla Bird took home Oregon State’s best bars score, a 9.800, for third-place overall. Kaitlyn Yanish matched her career-best 9.750 with her first uneven bars appearance of the season while Jenna Domingo made her return to the lineup with a career-best 9.675.

The Beavers continued with the vault, where they matched their season-best with a 49.325. Dagen and Kristina Peterson, who had a personal best, both won the event title with a 9.900.

Moving on to the floor, Bird and Savanna Force tied for the individual title with a 9.925. Force matched her personal best with her season-best score while Bird notched a career-best to share the title.

Oregon State saw big improvements during the final rotation. Peterson opened the beam with a 9.850. Lexie Gonzales followed with a personal best for second-place before Domingo matched her best, a 9.900 scored just last week against Utah, for the beam title.