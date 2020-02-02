OSU gymnastics: Beavers take big win against Stanford

Sunday’s home meet against Stanford held a lot of meaning for the Oregon State gymnastics team.
Not only was it the Dam Cancer meet, but it was the first competition for the Beavers after learning that coach Tanya Chaplin was taking a leave of absence for medical reasons.
The Beavers came through with their best performance of the season so far and took a 196.825-194.575 win against the Cardinal in Gill Coliseum.
OSU got off to a good start with a 49.050 on vault, an event that hasn’t been a big scorer for the Beavers this season. Lacy Dagen had a 9.850 and Madi Dagen a 9.900. OSU had a little bit of a rough time on bars and finished with a 48.925, but responded with big scores on beam and floor to close out the meet.
“It was really great. We came out on vault and killed it, obviously we hit a few road bumps on bars, nothing major, but we knew we were capable of more, so I think going into the last two events we were like, let’s flip it,” OSU senior Isis Lowery said. “And I think that’s something we do a really good job of even though we don’t want to put ourselves in those situations, the fact that we are able to dig ourselves out of these little holes.
“Tonight was more than those little sticks, it was fighting for something bigger than us and I think that we did. We fought for everything tonight and I’m just proud of this team. It was a big team win tonight.”
Destinee Davis and Lowery both scored 9.875s to set the tone early on beam. That set up Lacy Dagen for 9.975 and the Beavers wound up with a 49.375 on the event.
Dagen received a 10 from one of the two judges a feat that Lowery would match on floor.
Lowery’s 9.975 on floor was set up by strong performances by Savanna Force (9.900) and Madi Dagen (9.875). Kaitlyn Yanish anchored the event with a 9.900 and the Beavers scored a 49.475.
“Both Madi and Sav have been working really hard in the gym on fixing Sav’s middle pass and Madi’s first pass and getting that landing solid because both of them have been great in the air but the landing has been a problem the last couple of meets, so they did a really good job of really bringing it home for us,” Lacy Dagen said.
Said Lowery: “I was glad that I was able to do my job and hit my passes and it felt really good, it felt like one of my first floor routines this year where I nailed every pass and that always feels good when you’re doing it.
“(Kristina Peterson) did a great job of leading us off really strong and she has great energy, so it’s always awesome regardless of the score. She’s a great, strong leadoff. And then everyone after that just did their job and that’s what we’ve been working on this week in the gym and when you get that momentum it’s dangerous in a good way.”
Seeing those 10s go up from the judges for Lacy Dagen’s beam and Lowery’s floor routines were top moments for the crowd.
Even though neither gymnast got an overall 10, they acknowledge the reaction of the fans.
“It was pretty awesome,” Lacy Dagen said. “We talked a lot before the meet all week about how we’re doing this meet for someone other than ourselves and it’s much bigger than gymnastics and some people come to this meet to see perfection and Isis and I kind of made that happen tonight. It was really cool because that’s all I could think about after I did my routine was doing it for the people in the crowd. It was really cool.”