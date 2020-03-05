OSU gymnastics: Beavers take on Washington

Friday’s home gymnastics meet against Washington is an important one for Oregon State.

The Beavers have been able to climb the rankings to No. 14 after a rough start to the season dropped them out of the top 25.

They jumped four spots from No. 18 after scoring a season-high 196.825 in a home loss to UCLA last Saturday.

Now the Beavers have another shot at a strong score against the No. 12 Huskies in Gill Coliseum. Another big mark will help boost the Beavers’ National Qualifying Score, which currently stands at 196.560.

OSU has its final home meet on March 14 against Illinois and then the Pac-12 meet, so the Beavers have three meets to keep moving up.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To do so, the gymnasts need to stay consistent on beam (No. 11 nationally) and floor (No. 9), which have been their two strongest events, while continuing to improve on vault and bars.

The Beavers had a breakthrough performance on bars against UCLA, finishing with a season-best 49.400.

Halli Briscoe scored a 9.950 and Sabrina Gill had a 9.925 to lead the way. Isis Lowery finished with a 9.875, Alyssa Minyard had a 9.850 and Kayla Bird and Colette Yamaoka both had 9.800s.