OSU gymnastics: Beavers take step forward in second meet

“So it’s kind of finding out who are those first couple of people in each lineup. We have a few that we’re playing with in different spots to try and figure who is it that’s going to be those go-to people at the end of season, so you’ll probably see some shuffling on a few events here and there still.”

The Beavers had a solid start on vault. Madi Dagen scored a 9.800, Lacy Dagen a 9.825 and Yanish wound up with a 9.850 to win the event. The Beavers finished with a 48.850 on the event.

Bars became a significant struggle. The Beavers had a fall and were forced to count a 9.375 by Isis Lowery and a 9.600 by Sabrina Gill, who suffered an injury during her routine and was forced out of the beam rotation.

Colette Yamaoka had a 9.725, Alyssa Minyard scored a 9.775 and Halli Briscoe came through with a 9.850 for first and the Beavers finished with a 48.325.

“We obviously started off a little slower than we would have liked but we came back and after bars we kind of reset and we were like, let’s not live in the past, let’s just focus on what we have next,” Lowery said. “I think we did a great job of flipping it and just going into beam and floor and being aggressive and just attacking our routines.”