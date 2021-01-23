OSU gymnastics: Beavers take step forward in win against Washington

The Oregon State gymnastics team is still a work in progress but the Beavers did take a step forward on Saturday.
A big finish on floor gave the Oregon State gymnastics team a 194.925-192.875 win against Washington in a nonconference meet between the two Pac-12 programs at Gill Coliseum.
Niya Mack led off floor with a 9.850 that got a cheer from her teammates and gave the Beavers a spark.
“I feel like Niya made such a big improvement from last week and her score and her excitement really led the team to get better and better every routine,” Kaitlyn Yanish said. “So I feel like after she made that it really boosted us and all of us were so excited and so amped. She’s just like the perfect leadoff, her routine is so exciting and it was so awesome.”
Savanna Force had some big tumbling runs and scored a 9.850, Kayla Bird followed with another 9.850 and Kristina Peterson had a 9.850. Madi Dagen hit for a 9.900 to set up Yanish, who anchored with a 9.950.
The 49.400 on the event gave the Beavers some breathing room in the win.
The Beavers were looking for a drastic improvement after several falls led to an unusually low score of 191.950 in the loss to Boise State last week.
Saturday’s result was better but still not quite the level that is expected by an OSU gymnastics team.
“I feel like every week we’re going to make huge improvements and it’s just going to be one step closer to what we want to be and to what we can do,” Yanish said. “It’s a really young team. There’s a lot of inexperience on this team, so I feel like meet after meet it’s going to be more experience under the freshmen and sophomores. And really, this week there was so much work put into the gym. We know what we need to work on, it’s just a matter of time getting those thing incorporated into our routines.”
Jane Poniewaz led off vault with a solid performance with just a small hop on the landing and scored a 9.825, a good result after scoring a 9.600 against the Broncos.
Peterson followed with a 9.725, Bird had to take a step on the landing of her Yurchenko full and scored a 9.775, Yanish came up with a 9.825 and Sydney Gonzales finished with a 9.850 to set up anchor Dagen.
Dagen came through, sticking her landing without even the slightest wobble and was rewarded with a 9.950 to win the event.
“I’ve been working for that so I wasn’t completely surprised, but also just the shock of just getting my feet perfectly there was really exciting and all throughout my body I just got nerves and excitement. I didn’t even know what to do with myself, so it was really exciting,” Dagen. “Probably one of my favorite moments.”
Bars was a major trouble spot for the Beavers in the season-opener. They improved Saturday but still have work to do on the event.
Ariana Young had a step on the landing and scored a 9.400. Dagen had trouble and dropped off the bar and chalked up before finishing the routine for a 9.100.
Kaitlyn Hoiland bounced back from her performance last week and came through for a 9.775. Hoiland not only landed her best score so far but wound up taking first along with Bird, who tied the score moments later.
Poniewaz also fell last week but stayed steady and scored a 9.750. Peterson toppled on her landing for an 8.850 and the Beavers had to count a fall and settle for a 47.800.
Poniewaz led off on beam with a stuck landing and a 9.750. Young lost balance and had to settle for a 9.275.
Peterson rolled through her series of three flips and had a 9.800. Lexie Gonzales could not complete a skill properly and scored a 9.350. Sydney Gonazales had a slight bobble but stuck her landing for a 9.800. Dagen anchored the event with a 9.800.
“I feel like just getting one meet under our belts definitely boosted all of our confidences and this week the work that we put in we really focused on trusting ourselves and trusting our teammates, which honestly is the most important things about doing gymnastics,” Yanish said. “So I feel like all of that hard work that we put in this week definitely played out perfectly in this meet.”