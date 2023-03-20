The Oregon State gymnastics team will compete in the Denver Regional with hopes of earning a spot at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

The regional assignments were announced Monday morning.

“We’re excited to go to Denver. It’s not all the way across the country, so that’s wonderful. It’s going to be amazing gymnastics. There are some incredible teams there and so it’s going to be a great test for us and we’re excited to just do what we do,” said Oregon State coach Tanya Chaplin.

The top four teams at the Denver Regional are No. 3 Michigan, No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Oregon State and No. 13 Denver.

The Beavers will compete at 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, in a four-team session against LSU, No. 19 Georgia and No. 23 Nebraska.

The evening session that day will feature Michigan, Denver, No. 18 Minnesota and the winner of a play-in dual meet between No. 28 Arizona and No. 35 North Carolina.

The top two teams from each session will advance to the Regional Finals on Sunday, April 2. The two teams with the top scores in the finals qualify for the NCAA championships, which will be held April 13-15 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Chaplin was not happy that Arizona was placed in one of the pig-tail duals.

“Arizona doesn’t fall into that bottom tier, but the committee moved them into that. I was kind of frustrated for the conference that we had a team there, because they shouldn’t be in that mix,” Chaplin said.

The Beavers held steady at No. 11 in the NCAA rankings after placing fourth Saturday at the Pac-12 Championships in West Valley City, Utah.

Oregon State had the lead after the first two rotations, scoring very well on the balance beam and the floor. The Beavers fell into fourth place after a tough rotation on the vault and could not climb higher with their final rotation on the uneven parallel bars.

Chaplin did not think the team’s scores on the bars reflected how well the team performed in that rotation.

“We actually did a very good job on bars. The scores were out of our control, we couldn’t control what the judges did, but the performances were there. It was a solid performance across the board,” Chaplin said. “We can get a couple more landings and that would have made a difference. It was a step here and there that made a difference.”

Oregon State sophomore Jade Carey won her second consecutive individual all-around title at the Pac-12 Championships with a score of 39.750. She is just the fourth gymnast to win the all-around two years in a row and the 12th to win two titles in a career.

“It’s huge. It’s not an easy feat, it doesn’t matter if you’re an Olympian or not an Olympian. It’s a challenge to win our conference title two years in a row. What she’s done is incredible,” Chaplin said.

Oregon State is attempting to qualify for the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2019, when the team placed sixth. The Beavers competed in the Denver Regional that year, placing second to earn their bid.

Oregon State competed at the Seattle Regional in 2022 and narrowly missed qualifying for the regional final. The team bounced back from that disappointment this year by winning a share of the Pac-12 Conference regular season championship for the second year in a row and by posting the best team score in program history, a 198.075 in a win at Stanford.

“We know what we’re capable of doing,” Chaplin said. “We just believe in ourselves and our gymnastics and focus on our performances.”

Every gymnastics program in the Pac-12 Conference qualified for a regional. Utah, UCLA, Stanford and Washington were assigned to the Los Angeles Regional. California and Arizona State will compete at the Pittsburgh Regional.