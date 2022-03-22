OSU gymnastics: Beavers will compete at Seattle Regional

Oregon State gymnasts and coaches gathered in the team lounge at 9 a.m. Tuesday to watch the NCAA selection show and learn which regional they would attend next week.

A cheer went up when Oregon State was announced as the No. 4 seed in the Seattle Regional. Head coach Tanya Chaplin hoped the team had done enough this season to qualify for a regional close to home and was happy with the assignment.

“It’s exciting to be going to Seattle. It’s close in proximity, where the last few (regionals) we’ve been across the country. It will be nice to share this. Hopefully we’ll have a lot of fans that travel with us up there,” Chaplin said. “It’s great to have Beaver Nation behind us.”

The regional will be hosted by the University of Washington and will be held March 30 through April 2. The opening night of the event is a two-team dual between No. 29 Stanford and No. 34 San Jose State. The winner advances to the Thursday night session to compete with No. 4 Utah, No. 13 Oregon State and No. 19 Illinois.

The Thursday afternoon session will feature No. 5 Alabama, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 21 BYU and No. 25 Washington.

The top two teams from each of the Thursday sessions will advance to the regional finals on Saturday night. The top two teams in the final qualify for the NCAA Championships, which will be held April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas. Individual all-around and single event qualifiers will also advance to nationals.

Oregon State comes into the regional after placing third at the Pac-12 Championships. Chaplin said the team competed well at that event. As an example, she pointed to the very first routine of the meet when sophomore Ariana Young fought through a tough start on her beam routine.

“She literally missed her first foot coming out of her area walkover on beam and still stayed on. And so that kind of set the tone for what the night was going to be like. They fought from start to finish,” Chaplin said.

Freshman Jade Carey came away with the individual all-around title at the meet. The victory was hard-fought as her Olympic teammate, Utah’s Grace McCallum, put up a 10.0 on the uneven parallel bars to place second.

Oregon State’s Madi Dagen continued her strong run in the all-around, placing fourth in the night session at the Pac-12 Championships.

Chaplin said it took Dagen a while to get comfortable in the all-around, but she has gotten stronger throughout the season and is ranked 18th in the country going into the regionals.

“There are so many athletes that have returned this year and so many new Olympians and national team members, so to be in the top 18 … is phenomenal. I’m really, really proud of all the work that she’s put in,” Chaplin said.

Dagen said she was unaware she had placed in the top four Saturday night because only the top three were announced.

“It was really exciting. I guess just being able to contribute like that and finishing that close to the top finishers was really cool,” Dagen said.

Oregon State was without senior Kaitlyn Yanish at the Pac-12 Championships due to injury. Chaplin said Yanish is continuing to make progress, but described her availability as “day-to-day” and it has not been determined if she will be able to compete at the regional.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed, but we’ll see,” Chaplin said.

Dagen is among the team members who have experience competing at regionals. Last year, she was Oregon State’s only qualifier for the national championships after placing third overall on the vault at the Athens Regional in Georgia.

But this will be a new experience for the freshmen who played a big role in helping Oregon State reach this stage of the season. Carey, the reigning Olympic champion in the floor routine, is obviously no stranger to high-pressure meets, but she is not the only freshman in the rotation. Oregon State also got contributions from Lauren Letzsch, Natalie Briones, Kaitlin Garcia, Karlie Chavez, Carley Beeman and Phoebe Jakubczyk at the Pac-12 meet.

Dagen thinks her younger teammates have been prepared well for this environment.

“It’s kind of a chaotic atmosphere. There’s a lot of things going on, but I think we had a good practice of that at Pac-12s and even at the Denver meet having four teams going at the same time. It’s just a really exciting environment. There’s a lot of fans there cheering on all different teams,” Dagen said, adding that it was important to not put extra pressure on yourself. “(Don’t) think of it as anything bigger than what we’ve already accomplished. We’ve done everything that we can and this is just one more.”

