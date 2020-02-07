OSU gymnastics: Bird an early contributor to Beavers

Michael Chaplin was on a trip to Chandler, Arizona, to check out Kaitlyn Yanish at Arizona Dynamics Gymnastics.
While watching Yanish, now a junior at Oregon State, one of the other gymnasts caught Chaplin’s eye during the practice.
“I was like, who’s that girl? And it was Kayla Bird,” Chaplin, currently the acting coach of the Beavers, said.
That began the recruiting process that ended with Bird committing to the Beavers.
Chaplin and the OSU staff have allowed Bird to take on quite a bit as a freshman this season. She competes on three events and has done exhibition on beam.
“So she’s the one gymnast out there doing all four events right now and as a freshman to handle the workload she is, I’m really proud of her because there aren’t really that many of the girls that do all four and are able to compete all four,” Chaplin said.
Chaplin was not surprised that Bird has been able to rise to the occasion.
She competes as an all-arounder so she works on all four events. He also recognized that Bird had the perfect personality for someone in that situation.
“I definitely felt like Kayla in the all-around had a good shot at it,” he said. “You never know what happens when they come in as freshmen because they’re away from home, there’s a lot thrown at you, you’re dealing with a lot more tougher academics. Luckily, she’s a great student and she’s been able to handle that transition pretty well.”
Bird has a best of two 9.800s on bars so far, two 9.750s on vault and a 9.775 and a 9.700 on floor. All of the scores came in the last two meets.
The Beavers need steady scores from her every weekend in order to keep boosting the team result.
She said it’s amazing that the Beavers have entrusted her with a big role as a freshman.
“It’s super cool for me to have the coaches and my whole team have so much faith in me as a freshman. It's amazing because it boosts my confidence and makes me want to contribute more to them because I love them so much. They’re here for me so I want to be there for them,” she said.
“I knew from the get-go that the coaches were going to be amazing and the team was going to be amazing. But I think it was even more welcoming that I ever could have imagined which helped me get into the whole process of college because it’s definitely a big adjustment. But having them there to help me helped so much.”
Bird knew what to expect to an extent from her talks with Yanish.
The two gymnasts have known each other since Bird was 10. Bird said she actually committed to OSU before Yanish even arrived in Corvallis but her decision was reinforced when Yanish began reporting back with positive stories about her time at OSU.
“I talked to her a lot about it before I came here because there’s a lot of anticipation going into college and stuff,” Bird said. “And she kept telling me how welcoming this team is and how they’ll make you feel so comfortable and they’re going to work on whatever you need to work on. Like if you’re struggling with anything, whether it be gym or school or just personal, they’re going to help you through it and they’re going to make sure that you excel at this school.”
Even with that information and support there have been aspects of college like that require some adjustment for Bird.
A big one has been getting used to the world of college gymnastics after competing at the club level.
“It was honestly more of an adjustment than I thought it was going to be,” Bird said. “You compete every weekend, which is not what you do in club. And everything’s more fast paced and stuff like that. But honestly I’ve had more fun here, not that I didn’t have fun in club, but everything is on such a grander stage and it means so much to do like a Dam Cancer meet and have it mean so much more than just gymnastics is amazing.”
Then there’s the different between Arizona weather in the Phoenix area and in Corvallis.
“I actually didn’t have any winter jackets when I came here or boots or anything like that, so I had get a new wardrobe,” Bird said. “But it’s kind of cool because it snowed the other day and I’ve never seen snow fall and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is amazing.' So it’s kind of fun. It’s like a new adventure.”