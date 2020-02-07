OSU gymnastics: Bird an early contributor to Beavers

“I talked to her a lot about it before I came here because there’s a lot of anticipation going into college and stuff,” Bird said. “And she kept telling me how welcoming this team is and how they’ll make you feel so comfortable and they’re going to work on whatever you need to work on. Like if you’re struggling with anything, whether it be gym or school or just personal, they’re going to help you through it and they’re going to make sure that you excel at this school.”

Even with that information and support there have been aspects of college like that require some adjustment for Bird.

A big one has been getting used to the world of college gymnastics after competing at the club level.

“It was honestly more of an adjustment than I thought it was going to be,” Bird said. “You compete every weekend, which is not what you do in club. And everything’s more fast paced and stuff like that. But honestly I’ve had more fun here, not that I didn’t have fun in club, but everything is on such a grander stage and it means so much to do like a Dam Cancer meet and have it mean so much more than just gymnastics is amazing.”

Then there’s the different between Arizona weather in the Phoenix area and in Corvallis.

“I actually didn’t have any winter jackets when I came here or boots or anything like that, so I had get a new wardrobe,” Bird said. “But it’s kind of cool because it snowed the other day and I’ve never seen snow fall and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is amazing.' So it’s kind of fun. It’s like a new adventure.”

