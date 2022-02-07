OSU gymnastics: Carey celebrates her first perfect score at OSU

Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey has been trying not to worry about when she would receive her first perfect score.

She earned that perfect 10.0 on Saturday night at Gill Coliseum with her performance on the uneven parallel bars.

“I was really excited after that bar routine. I’ve been trying not to really think about it and just trying to do my gymnastics. But it’s really special to me that my first 10 comes on bars because that’s typically known as my weaker event,” Carey said.

Carey’s bar routine was one of many highlights in the Beavers’ dominating performance against Arizona State in a Pac-12 Conference dual meet. Oregon State posted its best team score of the season in a 197.375 to 196.550 victory.

Among the crowd of 3,854 who attended the annual Dam Cancer meet was Corvallis resident Dori Ratzlaff and her sister, Barb Barker. They have had season tickets for Oregon State gymnastics for more than 30 years and during that time they have enjoyed watching a long line of talented gymnasts compete for the program.

On Saturday night, they watched Carey break her own program record in the all-around with a score of 39.825.

“We’ve had so many great gymnasts here. She (Carey) is phenomenal, but I remember back in the Joy Selig days and the Chari Knight days and the Amy Durham days,” Barker said. “It’s just always been a really good program.”

Durham is the last Oregon State gymnast to claim an NCAA title, winning the floor routine in 1993. Carey, a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, is leading the team back to those heights.

“She makes it look so easy. It’s just, to me, amazing to watch how easy it seems for her and you know it’s not. I just love it and I think it’s helping the whole team. It isn’t just the Jade Carey Show, it’s everybody, everybody is stepping up. The freshmen this year are awesome. It bodes well for the future of Oregon State gymnastics,” Ratzlaff said.

Senior Madi Dagen is reaching new heights in her Oregon State career. She set a new personal best score in the all-around, taking second with a total of 39.550. Dagen also recorded career-high scores on the bars (9.900) and the floor routine (9.925).

“The highlight of today was definitely my bar routine. I’ve worked really, really hard on that event and to see it come together, finally, tonight was really exciting,” Dagen said.

Oregon State coach Tanya Chaplin said Dagen has been working hard to improve her bar routine and receiving a career-best mark showed that work is being rewarded.

Carey said it was great to see the hard work the entire team is doing in practice result in a strong performance. That was demonstrated in the first rotation Saturday when Oregon State scored a season-high 49.350 on the vault as one gymnast after another stuck the landing.

“I think we started really strong on vault and the momentum just kept growing and growing until the very last person and it was just really exciting to see all the vaults that we’ve been working so hard on in the gym, for us to replicate them in the meet,” Carey said.

After competing in an empty Gill Coliseum a year ago, Dagen enjoyed Saturday’s enthusiastic crowd.

“Oh gosh, that’s my favorite part, for sure, and with it being our Dam Cancer meet that made it more special. I feel like everybody went out there and competed for a deeper purpose,” Dagen said.

The Beavers have two home meets remaining this season and will host Washington at noon Sunday, Feb. 13.

Ratzlaff and Barker will be in attendance and they hope a new generation of fans will join them.

"It’s nice to see all the fans coming back. It’s been not as busy the last few years and it’s been great this year to see all the fans coming back," Ratzlaff said.

