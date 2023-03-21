Oregon State sophomore Jade Carey has been named the Pac-12 Conference's gymnast of the year for the second year in a row.

Carey is just the third gymnast to win the award in consecutive seasons. UCLA’s Kyla Ross won the award in 2019 and 2020 and Oregon State’s Leslie Mak was honored in 2011 and 2012.

The conference announced its postseason awards Tuesday and Oregon State’s Madi Dagen and Sydney Gonzales were also recognized.

Dagen finished her season by scoring 9.900 or better on six of her last seven floor routines and received honorable mention all-Pac-12 in that event. She had previously been recognized as the Pac-12's women’s gymnastics scholar athlete of the year.

Gonzales received honorable mention on the balance beam. She set a new career high with a 9.975 during the meet at Arizona State and for the season averaged 9.930.

There was little doubt that Carey would win the gymnast of the year award. Among her highlights this season, Carey:

Earned seven perfect scores, including her first 10.0 on the beam.

Goes into the NCAA regionals as the top-ranked all-around gymnast in the country.

Won the individual all-around at the Pac-12 championships for the second straight year.

Was named the Pac-12 gymnast of the week six times.

In addition to being ranked first nationally in the all-around, Carey is currently ranked first on the floor, second on beam and vault, and is tied for fourth on the uneven parallel bars.

Oregon State coach Tanya Chaplin believes one of Carey’s primary strengths is her consistency. Carey has performed 46 routines this season and has scored at least 9.900 on 40 of them.

“It’s a huge deal to be able to do that week in and week out,” Chaplin said. “No one can be perfectly on every day. I think what’s amazing about Jade is she works through different things. If she has a challenge in front of her, she’s really good at calmly looking at it and finding a solution to make things happen for her.”

Carey was also named first-team all-conference in the individual all-around, the vault, the uneven parallel bars, the beam and the floor. UCLA freshman Selena Harris is the only other gymnast to be named first team in the all-around and all four individual events.

Utah’s Maile O’Keefe was named the specialist of the year; UCLA’s Harris is the freshman of the year; and Arizona State’s Jay Santos is the coach of the year.

Oregon State will compete next at the Denver Regional, which will be held March 30 to April 2.