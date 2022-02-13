OSU gymnastics: Carey perfect again, this time on floor exercise

Jade Carey has been in the spotlight on the Oregon State campus since joining the gymnastics team last fall after achieving gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Her high scores in the first month of the season, including a 10 recently on the uneven bars, have done nothing to change that.

Sunday afternoon at home against Washington, Carey added to her growing legacy with another 10, this time achieving the perfect score on floor exercise to wrap up the Beavers’ 197.275-194.450 victory at Gill Coliseum.

Carey said afterward that she’s been working hard on the different elements of her floor routine and was happy that it showed.

“I was trying not to think about it too much before I went. I just wanted every pass to be normal,” she said. “After my last pass on floor I knew that I did everything that I could to do the best routine possible.”

Carey’s 10 helped her to a winning all-around score of 39.750, not far off her school-record 39.825 she set eight days earlier at home against Arizona State.

The reigning Olympic gold medalist on floor exercise, Carey nearly got a second straight 10 in the bars. One just gave her the perfect score but the other a 9.95, leaving Carey with a winning mark of 9.975.

She now has 22 event wins in seven meets this season. She entered the day tied for first in the country in all-around, first in bars, tied for fifth on floor and sixth on beam.

But Carey wasn’t alone in some high-level performances Sunday.

The Beavers (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) scored a season-best 49.675 on the floor, with big scores from Kaitlyn Yanish (9.975) and Madi Dagen and Lauren Letzsch (both 9.925). Letzsch set a new personal best, while Dagen and Yanish matched their best ever. In addition, teammate Kayla Bird equaled her season best at 9.850.

Yanish’s score followed a 9.900 against Arizona State.

“This is the most relaxed I’ve felt before the floor routine. Usually I kind of work myself up. Having my past teammates there, it made it easy to just kind of let go of all of the nerves," she said, noting that performing a new pass for the first time had all her attention. “Once I did that I just kind of cruised through the rest of the routine, tried to breathe through all of it. It was just so much fun.”

The team score on floor was just off the program record of 49.700, set against Stanford in 2004.

Letzsch had a big day, also recording a new personal best on vault at 9.825.

“I think just really stepping into what we’ve been doing in the gym and letting all that work show and trusting my skills and trusting my training and trust my team,” Letzsch said of what came together for her Sunday.

Dagen had a strong day as well, scoring 39.525 in the all-around, falling just short of the career-high 39.550 she set against Arizona State.

The Beavers opened the meet scoring 49.175 on vault behind Carey’s 9.900 and Yanish’s 9.850.

Geneva Thompson won the vault with a 9.925 for Washington (2-4, 1-3), whose first-year coach is former OSU gymnast Jen Llewellyn.

On the uneven bars, Dagen scored a 9.850, while Kayla Bird and Colette Yamaoka each recorded a 9.800. It was a season best for Yamaoka.

Dagen led the way on the beam with a 9.925 that equaled her career high. Carey scored a 9.875 and Phoebe Jakubczyk a career-high 9.825 for the Beavers’ fourth-best score.

Jenna Domingo, the team’s second-highest scorer on the event this season entering Saturday at 9.925, fell off the beam during her routine and scored a 9.150.

OSU entered the day seventh in the nation on floor, ninth on vault, 14th on beam and tied for 24th on bars.

The Beavers’ team scores Sunday on vault (49.175), bars (49.175) and beam (49.250) were all shy of the team’s season best but better than OSU’s season average.

“Definitely a lot of spark,” Carey said of what her teammates’ performances are giving her. “I’m proud of everyone on this team. We keep going to get better and better and it was really cool see it all come together today and see them shine.”

