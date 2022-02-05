OSU gymnastics: Carey posts her first perfect 10

The cheers from the Oregon State gymnastics team came first, immediately followed by the roar of the crowd: Jade Carey had posted her first perfect score in collegiate gymnastics.

Oregon State’s star freshman nailed the landing on her uneven parallel bars routine and both judges awarded her a score of 10.0. The perfect score also helped Carey improve on her own Oregon State all-time record in the all-around, which she won with a score of 39.825.

Carey’s routine on the bars highlighted the 13th-ranked Beavers' defeat of No. 21 Arizona State in the annual Dam Cancer meet Saturday night at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State posted a team score of 197.375 to 196.500 for Arizona State.

The Beavers bested the Sun Devils on the vault (49.350 to 49.250), the bars (49.275 to 49.175), the beam (49.250 to 49.050) and the floor (49.475 to 49.025).

Carey came close to receiving a perfect score on three of her routines in the home meet on Jan. 23. On each of those routines, one judge gave her a 10.0 but the second judge did not.

In addition to the bars, Carey won the vault and the beam on Saturday, posting a score of 9.925 in both events. She concluded the meet with a victory in the floor routine with a score of 9.975.

Those scores added up to an easy victory in the all-around, which Carey has won in all four of her collegiate meets. Teammate Madi Dagen was second in the all-around with a score of 39.550 and Arizona State’s Hannah Scharf was third at 39.375.

Dagen and Scharf tied for second on the vault with both scoring 9.900. Dagen was also second on the bars (9.900) and the floor routine (9.925). Oregon State’s Sydney Gonzales placed second on the beam with a score of 9.875.

The Beavers will host Washington at noon Sunday, Feb. 13.

