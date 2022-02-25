OSU gymnastics: Carey scores a perfect 10.0 on floor in win over Stanford

Jade Carey put a bow on her final home performance of the season on Friday night at Gill Coliseum.

The celebrated freshman gymnast scored a 10.0 on the floor routine to close out Oregon State’s 197.225 to 195.050 win over Stanford.

The perfect score on the floor routine also gave Carey a final score of 39.825 in the all-around, matching her record for the highest score in Oregon State history.

Carey swept all four events, winning the vault and the uneven parallel bars with matching scores of 9.950, and the beam with a score of 9.925.

Teammate Madi Dagen placed second in the all-around with a score of 39.400. Dagen tied for fourth on the vault (9.800) and the bars (9.825), and tied for third on the beam (9.875) and the floor (9.900).

This was the final home meet for seniors Kaitlyn Yanish, Colette Yamaoka and Alexa McClung. Yanish had a memorable senior night, placing second in the floor with a score of 9.950 and third on the vault with a mark of 9.825.

Yamaoka was part of the bars rotation and tied for fourth with a career-high score of 9.825.

Oregon State (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12 Conference) topped 197 points for the fourth meet in a row and for the fifth time this season.

The Beavers will compete at Arizona at 5 p.m. Friday.

