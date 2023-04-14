Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey earned a runner-up finish on the balance beam Thursday at the NCAA gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Carey scored 9.9625, the highest score ever for an Oregon State gymnast in that event at the national meet. The previous best was Madeline Gardiner's 9.9250 in 2015, which earned a third-place finish.

“I’m so proud of the effort that Jade put forth tonight,” Oregon State coach Tanya Chaplin said. “To have to wait to compete until the third rotation, after competing in the all-around for us for two years is no easy task. She handled it with such grace and poise to grab the lead up to that point. She is truly such a fighter, and it was a memorable season for her and our entire team.”

Utah's Maile O'Keefe won the event with a score of 10.0 and claimed the individual all-around title.

Carey finishes the year with six First Team All-American honors, taking home Regular Season First Team honors on every event plus the all-around, while picking up a NCAA First Team honor on beam after her performance tonight. The Phoenix native now holds 14 All-American distinctions across her two seasons with the Beavs.