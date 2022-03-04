OSU gymnastics: Carey wins all-around as Beavers dominate meet at Arizona

Oregon State freshman Jade Carey won three individual events and the all-around title on Friday night as the Beavers earned a dual meet victory at Arizona.

The Beavers finished with a team score of 196.675 to 195.925 for the Wildcats.

Carey took first place on the vault and uneven parallel bars with matching scores of 9.950 on both routines. Carey also won the beam with a score of 9.925. Carey tied for second on the floor exercise with a score of 9.925 to finish with an all-around score of 39.750.

Carey, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, was cheered enthusiastically by her hometown fans.

Oregon State freshman Lauren Letsch earned the win on the floor routine with a career-best score of 9.950.

Madi Dagen claimed second place in the all-around with a score of 39.325. The Oregon State senior's best showing of the meet was on the beam, where she scored 9.875 to tie for second. Teammate Jenna Domingo also scored a 9.875 in that event.

Kaitlyn Yanish added a third-place finish on the vault (9.850) and Kayla Bird tied for third on the beam (9.875).

Oregon State (8-2, 5-2) will compete at the Denver meet on Sunday, March 13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.