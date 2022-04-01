OSU gymnastics: Carey wins all-around at Seattle Regional, Beavers fail to advance

SEATTLE — Oregon State’s hopes of advancing to the finals of the Seattle Regional came down to the team’s final routine of the night Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Kaitlyn Yanish needed a 9.900 on the floor routine to push the Beavers past Stanford and into second place in their session. That was a lot to ask of Yanish, who has been sidelined by injury, missed the Pac-12 Championships, and wasn’t originally expected to compete on Thursday.

But the senior gave her best effort and scored a 9.825. That left 13th-ranked Oregon State in third place in its semifinal session with a team score of 197.425, trailing No. 4 Utah (197.800) and No. 29 Stanford (197.450). Illinois, ranked 19th, took fourth with a mark of 197.375.

“Kaitlyn did everything she could. She’s coming back from injury, but she was our best shot to get one of those really high scores and she did what she could, so I’m really proud of her,” said Oregon State coach Tanya Chaplin. “Our whole floor team did a great job at the end.”

Utah and Stanford advanced to Saturday night’s regional final, along with the top two teams from Thursday’s afternoon session, No. 5 Alabama and No. 12 Michigan State.

Chaplin said the team is “appropriately disappointed for how they’re feeling right now and they’re going to learn a lot from this and I think they’re going to use it as fuel for next season.”

Despite the team disappointment, Oregon State will be represented at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Jade Carey, Oregon State’s star freshman, won the individual all-around title with a score of 39.850 and advanced to the national meet which will be held April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas. Carey placed first in the vault (9.975), the balance beam (9.975) and the floor routine (9.975), and was third on the uneven parallel bars (9.925).

The Beavers started out on the vault and got strong scores, with Madi Dagen posting a 9.925 and Carey putting up a first-place score of 9.975, which tied her career high.

Even with this solid effort, the Beavers were in third place after the first rotation. Next up for the Beavers was the uneven parallel bars and those scores were inconsistent as Oregon State fell to fourth place in the team standings.

Oregon State made up ground on the balance beam as Ariana Young and Jenna Domingo each scored a 9.900 and Carey led the way with a meet-best 9.925.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

While Oregon State had reduced its deficit going into the floor routine, the Beavers still needed to jump past both Illinois and Stanford in order to advance.

Kayla Bird and Dagen each scored 9.875 and freshman Lauren Letzsch scored a 9.900. But even with Carey’s meet-winning score of 9.975, the Beavers fell .025 short of catching Stanford.

“I was proud of them that they fought all the way to the end,” Chaplin said. “I was really proud, especially going into beam. That can definitely be a different outcome when you’re feeling that pressure and they put that aside and said ‘You know, let’s just fight and do what we always do.’”

Only two of the gymnasts who competed for Oregon State on Thursday — Colette Yamaoka and Yanish — will not be eligible to return next season. In addition to Carey and Letzsch, fellow freshmen Kaitlyn Garcia, Karlie Chavez, Carley Beeman and Phoebe Jakubczyk competed at the regional.

Chaplin told the team to focus on the bigger picture of this season and not to dwell on this one result.

“Remember all the incredible steps they took this year and all the accomplishments that they did achieve,” Chaplin said. “Look at all the positives that came from this year, this entire season. It’s not just this one competition. And they did a great job, they had a good outcome and we fell on the short of it, unfortunately, with the scores.”

OREGON STATE RESULTS

Vault

Kaitlin Garcia 9.800

Karlie Chavez 9.800

Lauren Letzsch 9.800

Sydney Gonzales 9.825

Madi Dagen 9.925

Jade Carey 9.975

Uneven parallel bars

Colette Yamaoka 9.800

Carley Beeman 9.850

Dagen 9.850

Kayla Bird 9.725

Phoebe Jakubczyk 9.275

Carey 9.925

Balance beam

Ariana Young 9.900

Letzsch 9.850

Jenna Domingo 9.900

Gonzales 9.250

Dagen 9.850

Carey 9.975

Floor routine

Bird 9.875

Young 9.850

Letzsch 9.900

Dagen 9.875

Carey 9.975

Kaitlyn Yanish 9.825

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.