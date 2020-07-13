OSU gymnastics: Dagen receives sixth year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State gymnast Lacy Dagen has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, coach Tanya Chaplin announced Monday.

Dagen, who grew into a top scorer for the Beavers on two events in 2020, could vie for end of lineup duties on both of her specialties, the vault and balance beam.

“I’m really excited to be coming back for another year,” Dagen said. “After being sidelined for a couple years early in my career, I knew I couldn’t pass up an opportunity to finish on my terms. I’m so grateful to Tanya and Michael (Chaplin) for recognizing my commitment to Oregon State and for giving me the chance to continue to grow as a leader of this team for one final year.”

Dagen arrived in Corvallis following a pair of injury-marred seasons at Florida. She missed the entire 2016 season due to a knee injury, then performed once on the vault in 2017 before suffering a second season-ending knee injury that February.

Since arriving at Oregon State, Dagen has gradually regained her health and has been a mainstay in the vault and beam lineups the past two seasons. In 2020, Dagen set her career-high on the beam with a 9.975 in a win over Stanford, and posted personal-bests of 9.875 on the vault in the final three meets of the season.