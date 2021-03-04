OSU gymnastics: Freshman Sydney Gonzales steps up for Beavers

Sydney Gonzales has a built-in support system for her freshman season with the Oregon State gymnastics team.

Sure, the Beavers are always striving to help each other out, but it has been all the more beneficial for Gonzales to have ready-made relationships with many of her teammates when she arrived in Corvallis for her first year at OSU.

That’s because Sydney’s older sister, Lexie, is on the team. Lexie has built friendships on the team through the past few seasons that Sydney has been able to share long before she took the competition floor for the Beavers.

“I would try to come up for at least one meet every season where I came just visiting my sister, seeing the team. I just loved coming up here,” Sydney Gonzales said.

“It did give me a lot of insight and my sister has been here to help me through anything so that’s been really helpful. Just coming up here was a really great opportunity to have a little bit of insight as to what competitions look like and my sister’s daily life, so that was really cool.”

Sydney already knew Savanna Force because she was a close friend of Lexie’s. Sydney enjoyed watching Force compete.