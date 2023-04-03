The Oregon State gymnastics team had a disappointing result at the Denver Regional as the squad failed to qualify for the upcoming NCAA championships.

But there was nothing disappointing about the team’s performance Sunday. The Beavers’ score of 197.650 was their third-highest of the season and the fifth-best in the history of the program. Denver won the regional with a score of 197.875 while LSU advanced by tiebreaker after matching Michigan with scores of 197.750. One-tenth of a point was all that separated Oregon State from being part of that tiebreaker.

“I was so proud of them. They had a great competition. They went 48 for 48 this weekend. I could not have asked for anything more than what they did. I think they are the only team in that last final that hit both days solid, all the way through,” Chaplin said.

Oregon State put up good scores in all four rotations, starting with a 49.400 on the balance beam with Jade Carey posting a 9.975. The Beavers followed up with a score of 49.350 on the floor routine, with freshman Savannah Miller and Carey each scoring 9.900.

The team’s success on the first two rotations was no surprise. The Beavers have been among the best in the country on the beam and the floor this season. The team has been less consistent on the vault and the uneven parallel bars.

That was not the case Sunday afternoon as Oregon State scored 49.400 on the vault, which is their best score of the season. Kaitlin Garcia and Natalie Briones each set new career highs at 9.850 while Sydney Gonzales, Madi Dagen and Carey each scored 9.900.

“They’ve been working really, really hard. They knew the sticks were going to have to happen at this competition,” Chaplin said. “They did the best vaulting that I’ve seen them do all year.”

Oregon State kept up that momentum on the bars, scoring 49.500, which is the fifth-best score in team history. Sophomore Carley Beeman and freshman Savannah Miller matched career highs with scores of 9.850. The other three freshmen in the lineup also delivered, with Ellie Weaver scoring 9.900, Francesca Caso scoring 9.875 and Jennifer McMillan going big with a 9.925. Carey capped the rotation with a 9.975.

“This young group that had to finish us out and really fighting for every tenth, it helps propel us into next season. The performance that they had, they can definitely build on. It’s obviously disappointing because you want to move on, but the performance that they did, they can build off of and use momentum going into next season,” Chaplin said.

While the team did not qualify for the NCAA championships, Carey did advance on the beam with her score of 9.950 during Friday’s semifinal session.

Looking ahead

Oregon State will have some big holes to fill in 2024 with the graduation of Dagen, Jenna Domingo, Kristina Peterson and Kayla Bird. Dagen has been a foundational piece for the past several seasons, Domingo has helped anchor the beam rotation and Peterson worked her way back from injury to contribute on the beam and the floor this season.

But the primary question for next year is the status of Carey. In 2022, she competed for Oregon State while also continuing her elite training. Her efforts were rewarded with individual and team gold medals at the world championships last fall.

Carey wants to represent the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which will once again require elite training. The unanswered question is how this will impact her ability to compete for Oregon State during the 2024 collegiate season.

“We’re going to see how things go. We’re going to figure out what is the best approach for her to reach her goal to make the Olympic Games. I know she’ll be here training, that’s for sure,” Chaplin said. “But how much will she be competing? I’m not sure. We’re going to look at what this season needs to look like so she has her best shot for Paris.”

Chaplin said she expects that decision to be made fairly soon.