OSU gymnastics: Greene is back in the gym

She got through the vault with a solid effort and the judges gave her a 9.800.

“I was really pleased with my performance just considering that we didn’t really get the same preseason training that we normally get. Also, just coming back from my Achilles injury, I was really pleased that I was actually ready to go by the first meet,” Greene said. “It felt good to be back out there.”

The shin problem forced Greene to redshirt as a freshman in 2017 and limited her during the next two seasons, although she was able to compete on vault. She scored a 9.900 and also had a 9.850 and a 9.825 on the event in 2018 and two 9.850s and a 9.813 at the NCAA Championships semifinals in 2019.

“I had an ongoing stress fracture that just wouldn’t heal from high school, I presume it was from my track days,” Greene said. “I took my whole freshman year off trying to heal and it didn’t heal. So then right before my sophomore year I had surgery to get a metal rod in the tibia and it still didn’t heal, So then I got a metal compression plate on top of the tibia and so I have both of those metal (pieces) in there.”

Expectations were high for Greene going into 2020. She was healthy and seemed poised to have an impact in all four events.