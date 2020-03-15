OSU gymnastics: Halli Briscoe is all business

Most college seniors are still looking to start moving forward on their career path.
Halli Briscoe is already well on her way.
Briscoe's senior season with the Oregon State gymnastics team came to an abrupt end this week with the cancellation of the winter and spring sports by the NCAA and Pac-12 Conference due to the coronavirus outbreak, but she has already graduated and has a few irons in the fire.
As a student, Briscoe is busy with her master’s degree studies and is involved in leadership. She is the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee president and the school representative of the Student Athlete Leadership Team.
That led to a brief speech to the Oregon legislature.
Briscoe said each SALT representative from the Pac-12 got together to write a proposal on what they would like to see regarding the names, images and likeness bills that are being considered throughout the country.
She was asked to present the athlete perspective on the bill at a special legislative session in Salem.
“And so it’s me and the AD from UO and so we got to give a little bit of the athlete and administrative perspective on it, which was a very positive experience for us and we’re hoping to stay engaged in those conversations and keep getting the student-athlete voice out there,” Briscoe said.
“We went in with a neutral stance so we weren’t trying to push them to do anything or disagree with their bill and so we just kind of gave our piece and they didn’t have any questions for us because they were going to pass it with the amendments that we had already asked for and so it was just kind of like, all right, thanks for coming and presenting the athlete voice and we’ll hopefully have you back for another meeting at some point.”
Briscoe was not intimidated by making the speech. She’s used to public speaking through doing pitch competitions for her businesses.
Yes, businesses.
Briscoe was a member of a group that beat out 63 teams to win a marketing competition with an idea for a business featuring hemp feminine hygiene products.
That led to an invitation into the Launch Academy to actually make an attempt to get the business off the ground.
“And with that we actually incorporated as a benefit company, we’ve registered trademarks, we’re about to hit the ground running with signing contracts with manufacturers and suppliers for hemp-based tampons, pads and liners,” Briscoe said. “So a whole line of products there.”
Another idea hit Briscoe and she began working on Atheligo, which she described as the Linkedin of athletics.
“So it guides athletes through the recruiting process and compliance with NCAA rules,” she said. “And that one I’m just kind of doing customer discovery for right now.”
Briscoe graduated with an honors bachelor’s degree in business administration and entrepreneurship and is pursuing her MBA in organizational leadership, so the road she has taken in starting the businesses isn’t a big surprise, but it wasn’t what she envisioned.
As a gymnast, Briscoe was interested in owning and running a gym.
“I just got into business because that seemed natural and it would be a good degree if I wanted to do something like that,” she said. “But the summer after freshman year when I went to Ghana, Africa I actually visited another care center for previously trafficked children and I was like, this is what I want to do.”
Briscoe wrote her honors thesis as a nonprofit business plan for a care center for the children in Ghana.
Then the business opportunities popped up and her plans changed. At least for now.
“So that was what I wanted to do with my life’s work and I still would like to pursue that but I feel I can help a lot of people in these two areas, too, and that’s what I’m passionate about is helping people and creating a more equal world,” she said. “And so I’m going to pursue these and then hopefully start my nonprofit later.”