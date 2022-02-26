OSU gymnastics: Jade Carey caps Senior Night with a perfect floor routine

Oregon State senior Kaitlyn Yanish did her absolute best to maintain her composure before her final floor routine at Gill Coliseum on Friday night.

“I specifically told them before it even started that no one was allowed to give me a really sappy pep talk because I was going to cry and probably fly out of bounds on the floor,” Yanish said.

Yanish did not fly out of bounds. In fact, the judges thought she was nearly perfect, awarding her a score of 9.95 for her Senior Night routine.

Freshman Jade Carey followed Yanish on the floor and after another spectacular performance, the judges awarded the Olympic gold medalist her third perfect score of the season. Carey’s 10.0 on the floor routine also gave her a final score of 39.825 in the all-around, matching her record for the highest score in Oregon State history.

“I feel like tonight just felt like my normal gymnastics that I do in the gym every single day. And I really just wanted to go out there today and just have no regrets and really dedicate everything that I was doing to these seniors. And so I feel like that almost took my mind off of it because I wanted to do it for them,” Carey said.

Oregon State defeated Stanford in the dual meet 197.225 to 195.050. After the event was over, there was a celebration in which Stanford’s five seniors were recognized before Oregon State honored its seniors: Yanish, Colette Yamaoka and Alexa McClung.

Yanish had a memorable Senior Night, placing second in the floor routine and third on the vault with a mark of 9.825. Yamaoka tied for fourth on the uneven parallel bars with a career-best score of 9.825.

“Obviously, it’s kind of bittersweet,” Yamaoka said of her final home meet. “I’m just glad I got to spend it out there with my team.”

McClung was not part of the competitive rotation but performed her floor routine as an exhibition.

“Tonight was surreal for me because I’ve waited four years to do that floor routine, so that was just insane. (I’m) extremely grateful for the opportunity that I was given tonight and everyone had my back,” McClung said.

Carey swept all four events, winning the vault and the uneven parallel bars with matching scores of 9.95, and the beam with a score of 9.900.

Teammate Madi Dagen placed second in the all-around with a score of 39.400. Dagen tied for fourth on the vault (9.800) and the bars (9.825), and tied for third on the beam (9.875) and the floor (9.900).

Freshman Carley Beeman posted a career-high score of 9.850 on the bars. Sydney Gonzales tied her career-best of 9.850 on the floor routine and Jenna Domingo posted her fourth 9.900 of the season on the beam.

The strong team performance pushed the Beavers’ team score over 197 for the fourth meet in a row and for the fifth time this season.

“It’s awesome to get those scores but I know that we can still push ourselves to be better. Today wasn’t perfect so I think just getting back in the gym and continuing to work really hard. But just knowing that we can score that well when we still do make some little mistakes is really promising,” Yamaoka said.

While this was the final home meet, the season is far from over. Oregon State (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12 Conference) will compete at Arizona at 5 p.m. Friday. The following week, the Beavers will compete in the Denver Tri-Meet. The Pac-12 Championship will be held March 19 in Utah.

