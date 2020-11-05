OSU gymnastics: Jade Carey sticking to her plan

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it threw athletics into a chaotic mess.
Seasons were canceled or postponed and athletes across the country had no idea what the immediate future would hold.
At Oregon State, the gymnastics season was cut short just as the Beavers were ready to enter postseason competition.
That didn’t change Jade Carey’s plan to start school at OSU in the fall and begin her freshman season with the Beavers gymnastics team this winter.
But that wasn’t all to Carey’s plan. She was intending to compete for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the summer.
When the Tokyo Games were postponed a year, Carey was quick to make her choice. She would hold off on her first year of college gymnastics and spend the time preparing for the Olympics.
“I definitely understood why they had to be postponed for the safety and health of everyone but I was definitely really upset by it,” Carey said. “One, just because I’ve been looking forward to it for so long and now I just kind of have to go one more year and also because I was supposed to start at Oregon State, so that was bad for me because I had also been looking forward to that for a really long time.
“But now I’m OK with it. I’m getting a lot better in the gym and I think this one year is actually going to make a huge difference.”
Carey has spent quite a bit of time in gym since last spring, training with fellow national team member Riley McCusker and working to sharpen routines at the Arizona Sunrays gym in Phoenix.
The extra time has been beneficial so far. Carey has been able to relax without any competitions to focus on in the near future.
“I’ve been working on new skills which is really fun for me so I’ve been able to have a lot of fun and that’s what I love the most,” she said.
Although her spot on the Olympic team is not yet official due to event postponements, she has piled up enough points to ensure a place.
“Right now she’s in the lead on floor and vault, so they’ll name her for one of those spots,” Carey’s father, Brian Carey, said. “So they have to wait until the series is over to see which spot she gets. It’ll be either floor or vault, even though she gets to compete all-around, you earn that spot through one event. Right now, no one can catch her mathematically on floor at all, so it’s set that she can go but they won’t announce what event she’s earned it on until the series is over because she might end up getting it for vault.
“This qualification is for an individual spot, so she would obviously be representing Team USA but she would not be a member of the four-person team that would compete for a team medal.”
She’s also taking classes at OSU from her home in Arizona for now. That will last until she gets through the Olympics next summer. Then the plan is to move to Corvallis to take classes and start practice with the Beavers.
Carey made the decision to go to Oregon State as a high school freshman and has stuck with her choice.
She has watched the team in action both in Arizona and in Corvallis and did take her official visit. She liked what she saw in Tanya and Michael Chaplin as coaches and people, and was taken by the Beavers’ team dynamic.
“When they’re competing you can just tell that they all want to do really good and they all want to help each other do the best that they can and if someone makes a mistake, it’s OK, like they just help that person and then they get right back up and keep going,” Carey said. “And the love they all show for each other, you can really tell. Like when watching them on TV or in person you can just tell that they want the best for each other.”
Carey grew up around gymnastics, hanging out in her parent’s gym. At first she spent her time running around the facility and playing, then she starting doing some basics and trampoline bouncing.
Her potential started to shine through early on in her career. Her father started coaching when she reached level 8 around age 10 .
“My freshman year is when I committed to Oregon State, so that definitely gave me a confidence booster, knowing that I was going to be able to go to college gymnastics,” she said.
Carey’s climb to the top of the sport did not slow.
She was invited to a national team camp in 2016 and she went to her first World Championships in 2017, winning silver medals on vault and floor. She was a silver medalist on vault at the 2019 World Championships and landed a team gold medal.
Carey has been able to avoid feelings of burnout as the years have passed because of her love for the sport.
“That definitely keeps me going every day. That’s why I want to do it,” she said. “And just setting goals in my mind and wanting to achieve them, kind of nothing feels better once you achieve a goal that you set for yourself.”
Brian Carey recognized his daughter’s gymnastics potential early on and waited to start coaching her until he was fairly certain that she was serious about the sport.
He knows she is serious about her decision to come to Corvallis.
“I’m not surprised, I think it will be a good fit for her,” he said. “I thought so back then and I still do today. I told her at the time when she did her official visit and then verbally committed that I wanted to make sure that she knew that in my opinion when she graduated high school and was ready to go to college she’d be able to go to any university she wanted as far as gymnastics goes. So I didn’t want her to take the decision lightly, but when she did make that decision I was really happy about it. I like Michael and Tanya a lot and I feel that they will keep her safe and let her grow as a person and continue to do the sport she loves. I think it’s going to be a great fit.”
