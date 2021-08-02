OSU gymnastics: Jade Carey's long road to the Olympics ends with gold

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“I told her, ‘You know, right now, you feel like yesterday was the worst day in your life, but today can be your best day. So just don’t give up. Keep going,'" Carey said. “And she killed it.”

Stomped it, more like.

Carey doesn't leap off the floor as much as she explodes. Her tumbling is as dynamic as anyone in the world not named Simone Biles, and she's working on a triple-twisting double-layout element that — if she ever completes it in international competition — will be given the single-highest difficulty value of anything currently being done in the sport.

While it's not quite ready to be unveiled when it counts, Carey also didn't need it. A day after her meandering road to the Ariake Gymnastics Centre nearly ended in disaster, she responded with what she called the best routine of her career.

Carey could hear teammates roaring from the stands during her routine, Biles perhaps the loudest of them all.

“They were honestly the best teammates ever, especially (Sunday) night,” Carey said.